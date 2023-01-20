BEVERLY – A resident has asked police to euthanize a dog that she said "viciously" attacked her last month while she was out on a walk.
At a "dangerous dog" hearing held at the Beverly police station on Thursday, Nancy George said a shepherd dog named Butcher bolted from its home on Winthrop Avenue last month and bit her on the upper back of her right leg.
George said the incident was the second time within three weeks that the dog had bitten someone. She said the dog should be "humanely euthanized."
"The dog will bite again," George said at the hearing. "It just will."
The dog's owner, Jenna Obelsky, apologized to George. She said she and her family have taken several steps to make sure Butcher doesn't bite again, including enrolling him in several training programs in an attempt to reduce his aggressiveness.
"It should not have happened," Obelsky said. "... I've imagined how I would have reacted to my daughter being bit by a neighbor's dog."
The hearing was held at George's request and was moderated by police Chief John LeLacheur, who swore in people to testify. LeLacheur said he would issue a written decision on George's request to euthanize the dog.
George, a 61-year-old librarian at Salem State University, said she was out for a walk on Dec. 17 when the door at 59 Winthrop Ave. opened and a dog ran out and bit her. At the hearing, she presented LeLacheur and Animal Control Officer Matthew Lipinski with photos showing what she called "massive bruising, abrasions and a puncture wound" that required her to take antibiotics. If she were not wearing heavy corduroy pants, she said, "the flesh would have been torn off my leg requiring surgery and hospitalization." George told police that she "would have been killed" if she were a child.
George, who lives on Lee Street, said the neighborhood in Ryal Side is one of the most densely populated areas of the city and includes a high percentage of children and older people.
"You have a vulnerable population living in this area," she said.
About Butcher
Lipinski said Obelsky was issued a $125 citation for a leash law violation and second "nuisance dog behavior violation." Police also issued an order requiring Butcher to wear a muzzle whenever he leaves the property. In the previous biting incident, Butcher was on a leash when he bit a man on the back of the leg, tearing his pants and likely breaking the skin, Lipinski said. Obelsky was also given a citation for that incident.
In her testimony, Obelsky acknowledged that George's injury was "significant," but said there was no bleeding and George did not seek medical care that night.
Obelsky said Butcher was adopted as a 3-month-old from a breeder in 2020 and was often "fearful" of people. She said he has undergone several training programs, including a refresher course when Obelsky's daughter was born. Obelsky said they never had an incident with Butcher until two months ago.
Since the latest biting incident, Obelsky said she has brought trainers to her home to observe the dog and has enrolled in a 12-week program to "retrain Butcher's brain." She said she has added baby gates to the front stairs to prevent Butcher from running out, and plans to fully fence in their backyard.
Obelsky said Butcher was diagnosed with Lyme disease the week before the first biting incident and is on antibiotics. "This, of course, is not an excuse, but perhaps a contributing factor in what we observed to be unusual behavior based on his history," she said.
Next steps
Jenn Frankavitz, the owner of Four Leggers Pet Supplies & Services in Beverly, said at the hearing she is working with Butcher in the 12-week program that looks at "canine psychology and why dogs are fearful and aggressive."
"It immediately struck me that this is a fearful dog," Frankavitz said. "But they've taken this incident very seriously. They clearly love their dog or they wouldn't be going through all of this time and effort."
Three other people submitted written testimony in support of Obelsky and Butcher, including their next-door neighbor, Junyong Pak. Pak called Obelsky and Tales Santos a "very quiet and respectful couple, and seemingly very responsible."
"Euthanasia seems very extreme," Pak wrote.
Obelsky said the safety of her neighbors, family and dog are "one and the same goal, and we believe the steps we have taken and will continue to take will ensure that no member of our community is ever harmed again."