SALEM — The ever-evolving challenge of containing October is continuing to feed an ever-increasing sense of strife from many residents in town, so much that some are calling for residents to start making changes, not Salem.
The City Council's economic development committee held a "Haunted Happenings 2022 debriefing conversation" recently "with the goal of hearing data on visitors, revenues and expenses, as well as collecting feedback" on the season.
Normally held in the late fall or early winter, the event showed that work to prepare for this year's 41st Haunted Happenings is already well under way under acting Mayor Robert "Bob" McCarthy.
The forum, McCarthy said, was arranged because "we're here to listen, because we understand — from the conversations I've had with departments — that we do better when we listen and understand."
Common criticisms of the season, highlighting the way residents' lives are effectively put on hold each fall, were aired once again. And that's a reality that city officials have admitted in the past.
"If you're a kid who has a birthday in October, good luck. More than likely, your grandparents can't get into Salem to attend a birthday party," said Cedar Street resident Polly Wilbert. "If you work Monday through Friday and you need to do errands for your life on the weekend... good luck."
While many speakers echoed those sentiments, some took the opportunity to make suggestions for residents while admitting the season's greater benefit: While the peak season may be hell, it pays for a community of businesses that wouldn't exist elsewhere and are enjoyed by residents outside it all.
"Many businesses, even though it isn't posted, have this time to basically make it or break it. The more we help them to make it in the long run, the more we're gonna benefit," said Fawaz "Fuzzy" Abusharkh, a Harrison Road resident who has also previously spoken at length against the effects of the season. "We need a vision for this, how to make that big balance and keep life as normal as possible — whatever that is — while at the same time keeping the benefit going."
Gary "Gigi" Gill, a local LGBT activist who often appears in drag as part of Halloween's revelry, said the city has "to fix it. It's no more a small little event for the city of Salem." He called for breaking the month into two child-themed weekends and two adult-themed weekends.
Pushing further, Gill told Salem residents to practice what they preach for the good of everyone: If visitors shouldn't bring their cars into Salem, residents should make changes to match.
"The parking and all that... you can't allow us as a city and residents to use cars if we're going to ask the other people not to come with their cars. It's kind of selfish," Gill said. "Why can't we take the initiative and start walking ourselves, and doing things earlier in the morning? Go to the store, do all your errands... be prepared.
"Like the Boy Scout I was when I was a kid, be prepared at all times for anything," Gill continued, "because you've seen what happened the last couple years with COVID."
John Andrews, executive director of creative workforce advocate The Creative Collective, said the city is missing feedback from a critical group: The businesses that rely on October to "make it or break it," to echo Abusharkh.
"Last year we were surprised; the businesses weren't. They knew. They absolutely knew it was coming. They all said, 'How did you not know it was coming?'" Andrews said. "We represent about 200 businesses in the community now. They have a lot of the data that you need that isn't anecdotal. We should talk to our small business community, our tour groups. We can get a better understanding of what we're going to see."