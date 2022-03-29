BEVERLY — The area along the Bass River could be a place where people stroll along the waterfront, eat at a restaurant, and maybe even find a more affordable place to live.
Or it could be a place where more apartments add to traffic congestion and change the character of the neighborhood.
Those were among the views expressed Monday night at City Hall in a meeting about a proposed zoning change to the Bass River area. About 100 people crowded into City Council chambers to listen to a discussion, hosted by the Ward 2 Civic Association, about the potential changes that could dramatically reshape the area.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city is looking to re-zone about a 10-acre section along the river to allow for apartments and retail stores to be built. The area currently includes the former Bowl-O-Mat, Moynihan Lumber, Hill's Yacht Yard, the River House homeless shelter, and a building at 60 River St. that is home to several small businesses.
A re-zoning would presumably makes those parcels, which are all privately owned, attractive to developers. A large national apartment company has already purchased the former Bowl-O-Mat property in anticipation of the zoning change.
Michael Hakim, one of several Ward 2 residents who spoke at the meeting, praised the city for its vision of what the Bass River area can become. As part of any new development, the city could require that a certain percentage of apartments be affordable, and state rules allowing public access to the water would kick in.
"There was a time in our history when those industrial uses were appropriate along the river," Hakim said. "But that time's come and gone and it's time to look to the future, and I think that you're doing that."
Mulberry Street resident Richard Vincent said development along the Bass River would continue the positive changes that have been made with new apartments and stores on Rantoul Street.
"We saw Rantoul Street when you wouldn't have even wanted to walk down the street," Vincent said. "You just really didn't feel safe during those days. I understand people's concern. They don't like change. But sometimes change is positive."
Others were less enthused about building more apartments in the city. "Every time I turn around or read the newspaper there's another humongous building being put up," Dana Acciavatti said. "I'm not sure why we have to have more and more affordable housing put up. Are we trying to bring the whole world into Beverly?"
"If you change the zoning you're going to have a fire sale down there," Ward 2 resident Mark White said. "Who's not going to sell? And then we're just going to end up with another Rantoul Street and I think that's just going to be a disaster for us."
Cahill and City Planner Darlene Wynne said nothing has been set in stone in terms of the details of a possible zoning change. The height of the buildings could be five stories. Although one earlier presentation by a city consultant showed a scenario in which 1,400 apartment units could be built, Cahill said the city has agreed that 1,000 units would be too many.
"We're trying to find a formula to bring that down," he said.
Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand asked Cahill if the city would consider buying property in the area so that it would have control over the land.
"Absolutely," Cahill said. "That could well be part of this answer."
Rand said opening up public access to the Bass River area could end up being "legacy building" for Cahill.
"That can be your legacy of, look, you created a park along the Bass River that everybody is going to enjoy for generations to come," she told the mayor.
Cahill said the city was planning to bring forward a proposed zoning change to the Planning Board and City Council by this spring, but that will be delayed as the city continues to hear feedback from the public. The Ryal Side Civic Association is planning to hold another forum on the subject on April 12 at 7 p.m. Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School.