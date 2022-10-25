BEVERLY — Residents expressed contrasting views Monday night about whether the city should limit the height of new buildings to three stories.
In a special City Council meeting at City Hall, some residents favored the proposed height limit as a way to curtail development while others said the restriction would contribute to the housing shortage crisis.
Rachel Hand, executive director of Family Promise North Shore, said families and children are sleeping in cars due to the lack of housing. "A proposal such as this one is only going to make a dire situation rose," Hand said in a letter read by Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand.
Other residents said the height limit is needed to prevent six-story buildings from being built on Cabot Street, as they have been over the last several years on Rantoul Street.
"Think about five stories marching down Cabot and you're going to lose a lot of the character of Cabot Street," Hale Street resident Caroline Mason said. "The whole identity that it gives Beverly, which is unique."
The City Council called the meeting in response to a proposal by Ward 6 City Councilor Matt St. Hilaire to limit the height of any new building projects in the city to three stories. St. Hilaire said he submitted the proposal because he is concerned about the "pace and scale" of development in Beverly. He said the proposal this summer to build a five-story building at the site of the former Family Dollar store on Cabot Street has created a "sense of urgency" for councilors to act. The City Council has the authority to make zoning changes.
"I wake up every day hoping not to read about a five-story building going up on Cabot Street," St. Hilaire said.
The pace of development has been a major topic in the city, but only seven residents spoke at the meeting, and four of them are volunteer members of city boards like the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Rand, who represents Ward 2, where most of the new development has occurred, said the majority of emails she has received on the topic were not in support of the three-story height limit.
Eastern Avenue resident Steve Moffett called the proposed limit "arbitrary and reductive" and said it undercuts efforts to create more housing in an environmentally sensitive way.
"The Rantoul Street revitalization has improved my quality of life as a Ryal Side resident," Moffett said.
St. Hilaire said he agreed that there's clearly a need for more housing, particularly affordable housing.
"My concern is we're disproportionately taking on the housing problem for the region," he said.
Derek Beckwith, a Hale Street resident who serves on the Planning Board, said the board needs more leverage in dealing with developers who proposed tall buildings that are allowed "by right" under current zoning rules.
"These projects come before us and we have very little we can do about it," he said.
Darlene Wynne, the city's planning director, said the number of housing units in the city has grown by 7% since 2013, and the city's population has increased by about 3,000 since 2010. But she also noted that the pace of development was much higher in the 1970s and 1980s.
Mayor Mike Cahill and several councilors praised St. Hilaire for raising the issue of the height of buildings and agreed that the city needs to address the concerns. The council took no action on the proposal but committed to continuing the discussion.
"This is the right conversation," Cahill said. "Let's work through it together."