HAMILTON — Nearly 100 people attended a community meeting on Monday night to help determine the future use of the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary campus.
The town and the seminary hosted the meeting as part of their effort to solicit feedback from residents about what they think are the "highest and best" uses of the 102-acre campus. The seminary announced earlier this year that it plans to sell all or part of the property and move to Boston.
"It's one of the largest parcels in town that's probably been up for sale in maybe the history of the town," Hamilton Select Board Chair Shawn Farrell told residents at the meeting, held at The Community House. "So it's very important to get the community's input, abutters' input, and see what kind of ideas we have for the campus."
Residents broke down into workshop groups and came up with ideas for what they would like to see at the property. Planning Board member Rick Mitchell said ideas ranged from preservation of open space and public access to affordable housing to "low impact" research and development.
"There was a recognition that some kind of economic development has to occur there but they want low-impact development," Mitchell said.
The meeting was run by consultants Barry Abramson and David Gamble, who have been hired jointly by the town and the seminary. According to a letter to the community from Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz, the consultants' role is to "identify marketable uses that can maximize the value of the property for the mutual benefit of the Seminary and the town of Hamilton."
In addition to Monday night's workshop, the consultants hosted an information session for neighbors on the Gordon-Conwell campus last month. The consultants will present their findings at a public meeting and lay out various options for the property. The Planning Board must vote on any zoning changes for the property, and those changes must be approved by a two-thirds vote of Town Meeting, Mitchell said. The current zoning only allows for single-family housing.
A tentative agreement for Harborlight Community Partners to buy six dormitories and convert them into affordable apartments was withdrawn earlier this year when the town and the seminary expressed a desire to study the future use of the entire campus.
Scott Sunquist, president of Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, told residents at the meeting that the seminary is looking to sell the property because the shift to online education over the last decade has reduced the number of students who want to live on campus.
"We are a part of the social changes that are taking place," Sunquist said. "What we have to do is reduce our footprint and spend less money on property and more money on people."
Sunquist said he was a student at Gordon-Conwell and it's important for him that the seminary "leave well."
"I want to come back in five or 10 years and say, 'We left well. Look what is there in Hamilton, Massachusetts,'" he said.