DANVERS — In an emotional School Committee meeting that included a motion for the superintendent to be put on leave, residents blasted school officials for their handling of allegations of racism and abuse by members of the Danvers High School boys' hockey team.
More than 60 people and several TV cameras crowded into a room at the high school for the meeting, which at times included people shouting over each other and some saying the town is at a crucial juncture in how it handles issues of race and equity.
"The appalling events that have taken place, the racism and the homophobia and the anti-Semitism, are like a blot attaching to my own family," said Bob Gamer, a resident and member of the town's human rights and inclusion committee. "The trauma to the victims can only be described as unspeakable."
The explosive meeting followed a story by The Boston Globe on Sunday that included allegations of abuse by an anonymous player on the 2019-20 Danvers boys' hockey team. The player told the Globe that he was repeatedly struck in the face with a plastic sex toy by a teammate, while being physically restrained by two other teammates, because he refused to shout a racial slur as part of a locker room ritual.
The team called the ritual "Hard R Fridays," with the "R" referring to the final letter of the n-word, according to the player. The team also allegedly participated in a group text chat that included offensive words and images. The team also held what was called "Gay Tuesday," when the player said he was touched inappropriately after being told to strip naked.
Danvers officials had previously revealed allegations of hazing and other inappropriate behavior, and police and an outside investigator investigated the incidents. But officials refused to release the reports and never disclosed the details of the alleged abuse. Residents who spoke Monday night said no adults have taken responsibility for the controversial that has roiled the community.
Gabe Lopes called the situation "embarrassing" and called on members of the School Committee to "be honorable and resign."
"Some of you folks, please step down and let the town heal and start over," Lopes said.
The meeting began with School Committee member Robin Doherty making a motion for the committee to vote to place Superintendent Lisa Dana on administrative leave. The committee then went into executive session for 20 minutes to discuss the motion. Chairman Eric Crane later said the committee will take up Doherty's motion in executive session on Monday.
While many of the speakers were angry at school officials for keeping the alleged abuse secret, Debbie Joyce, the mother of a Danvers hockey player, blasted adults who have attacked the players on social media. Joyce said her son was a freshman on the team and never saw anyone sexually assaulted.
"You've plastered a scarlet letter and had a witch trial without having an actual trial," Joyce said of people on social media. "You are the bullies in this case."
Some School Committee members defended their actions, saying they took the allegations seriously and launched investigations but were prevented by privacy laws from revealing too much information.
"If you think we haven't done anything about this for the past year and half or that we took it in any way lightly or brushed it off, swept it under the rug, that's a bunch of crap," School Committee member Arthur Skarmeas said.
But another committee member, Alice Campbell, said officials have not done enough.
"I don't believe appropriate action was taken," she said. "It's unacceptable that not a single adult was held accountable. As a parent I sit here and wonder what else has been hidden from us."
Several people praised the player who spoke to the Globe about the abuse.
"He's more courageous than a lot of us sitting in this room," Lisa Silva said.
Gamer said that although mistakes were made - "Frankly, they screwed up royally," he said - he doesn't believe that firing people is the way to resolve the controversy and help the town move forward.
"A firing squad won't cleanse matters," he said. "Toxicity is leading us in the wrong direction."
On Monday, Endicott College announced that it would no longer allow the Danvers boys' hockey team to play or practice at the college's rink, which has been the home rink for Danvers. The college said the allegations and lack of transparency "are in direct conflict with Endicott's values and commitment to community."