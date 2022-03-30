DANVERS — Firefighters responded at 8:15 p.m., Wednesday to the Eliot Community Human Services Home for what was first reported to be “crack” fumes.
The home was immediately evacuated, and firefighters arriving on scene found four to five residents experiencing varying degrees of nausea.
Only one of those was considered serious enough to warrant medical evaluation, however, and that person refused further medical service.
According to Fire Capt. Kenneth Reardon, no one was hospitalized or required any more medical attention than a good dose of fresh air.
The fumes quickly dissipated, and the Fire Department said the cause and nature of the fumes, however, is still undetermined, and under investigation.