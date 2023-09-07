BEVERLY — Residents and city councilors gave an overwhelmingly positive response on Tuesday night to a proposal by the city to allow accessory dwelling units in Beverly.
The proposal would allow ADUs, as they are known, either attached to a single-family home or in a separate building on the same lot, and would permit non-family members to live in them.
The current city ordinance only allows temporary “accessory apartments” that are attached to or inside single-family homes, and only family members are allowed to live there. Under the proposed new rules, homeowners could potentially build a separate building on their property and rent it out to anyone.
A dozen residents spoke in favor of the plan during a public hearing at City Hall, and several city councilors and Planning Board members indicated their support. Darlene Wynne, the city’s director of planning and development, said 36 out of 38 people voted ‘yes’ to passing an ADU ordinance in online survey that started in May.
“Beverly has a lot of single-family homes and many families, but it also has people like me who don’t need and honestly can’t afford two, three and four bedrooms,” Bartlett Street resident Libby Adams said at the City Hall meeting. “I would really like the types of housing in Beverly to really reflect the types of people who live here and who contribute to the community.”
The changes, which have the backing of Mayor Mike Cahill, have been in the works for a couple of years, with the city conducting a year-long study with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and holding public forums and focus groups.
In a presentation to a joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Board, Wynne said ADUs have several benefits, including providing affordable housing options for middle-income households, enabling homeowners to generate rental income, and allowing seniors to stay in their homes by either renting out an ADU or downsizing into the ADU on their own property.
Wynne said allowing ADUs will also create new housing in parts of the city other than the downtown, where more than two-thirds of new housing units have recently been built.
“To me, this is a really brilliant opportunity to spread out new housing stock around the city in different wards,” said City Councilor Estelle Rand of Ward 2, where most of the new housing has been built.
In her presentation, Wynne showed examples of ADUs detached from a home, attached to a home, on a different level of a home, above a garage and in a converted garage. The units must be less than 1,000 square feet or half of the main building’s floor area, whichever is less. A detached ADU must be less than 35-feet tall and be “clearly secondary to the main house and behind the main house.”
Planning Board Chair Ellen Hutchinson said she supports the overall proposal, but wondered if the city should consider a lower height limit.
“My concern is what we’re doing is taking away to some extent that abutter’s right to privacy, the right to quiet enjoyment of their property,” Hutchinson said.
Wynne said a study has suggested that more than 7,600 parcels in the city — about 55% of the city — would likely be eligible to build an ADU under the proposed zoning amendment, although she noted the actual number is likely to be far fewer. In Salem, just six ADUs were created in the first year following its new ordinance, according to the presentation.
ADUs have a “low impact” on the environment and the neighborhood because they don’t develop open space or create large construction projects, Wynne said.
About a dozen residents attended the meeting wearing blue Essex County Community Organization T-shirts. ECCO is a Lynn-based network of 59 congregations and the North Shore Labor Council that has identified affordable housing as the biggest issue facing people of color on the North Shore, according to its website.
Corning Street resident Diantha Phothisan, a member of ECCO, read a letter from another resident, Stacy Rogers, a young single mother of a 5-month-old son who lives in a small apartment on Beckford Street. Rogers wrote that her dreams of becoming a homeowner seem “far out of my reach,” but living in an ADU would give her the chance to save money to buy a house.
“I value living in a community such as Beverly where neighbors care about and take care of one another,” Rogers wrote. “Living on a property owned by a member of my community would be a benefit to everyone.”
The ordinance change must be approved by the City Council. The council and the Planning Board both voted to continue their public hearings to their next meetings. The Planning Board will make a recommendation to the City Council before the council votes.
