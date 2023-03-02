BEVERLY — A plan to build 70 apartments above the MBTA parking garage on Rantoul Street got mostly negative reviews from residents Tuesday night.
Developer Sarah Barnat presented the plan at a meeting of the Ward 2 Civic Association that was attended by about 50 people at the Beverly Public Library. Those who spoke up said the new apartments would add to the parking and traffic problems in a section of the city that has changed dramatically over the last decade with the construction of several new apartment buildings.
“The city is jam-packed with people,” Ashton Street resident Steve Bissel said. “I understand we need more housing, but we don’t need as much housing as is being thrown at us. When does it end?”
Barnat has filed plans with the city to build 70 apartments in three stories on top of the MBTA parking garage across from the Beverly Depot. The new construction would be an addition to the Holmes Beverly apartment building owned by Barnat that opened in 2018 in front of the garage.
Barnat said she thinks the changes on Rantoul Street have been an improvement, attracting new people and more businesses to the city. She said Beverly has become a desirable place to live and that, despite all of the new apartments that have opened, the demand for more is still there.
Barnat said she has only one vacancy in the 67-unit Holmes Beverly building — a two-bedroom that is on the market for $3,900 per month. Barnat agreed that the rent is “ridiculous,” but said she is able to command such high prices “because there is no other housing available.”
“People want to live in Beverly and they’re willing to pay a lot of money to live in Beverly,” she said.
Barnat said at least eight of the 70 units would be designated as affordable for people with eligible incomes. The affordable rents would range from $1,500 for a studio to $2,600 for a two-bedroom, she said.
Barnat said residents of the new apartments could park in the MBTA garage, which has 494 spaces and has only been about half full since the pandemic. She said that would generate more revenue for the MBTA to support the garage.
“Right now there are 250 parking spaces sitting there empty every day that are not generating revenue,” she said.
But some residents said the garage could start filling up again, as it did before the pandemic.
“When things get back to normal it’s going to be full again,” said Clare Liberis, who lives in the Depot Square condos next door.
Mayor Mike Cahill has said the city is opposed to the plan because it does not include any parking.
Lauren Kelly, who also lives in the Depot Square condos, said the new addition will be “looking into my living room” and will block the sun from her patio.
“I’ve been there 13 years and I’ve listened to construction from Day One almost every single day,” Kelly said. “You have all these developments that haven’t even started yet. When is this going to stop? It feels like it’s just snow-balling.”
Barnat has the right to build on top of the garage through a 99-year lease that she signed with the MBTA in 2017. Barnat paid the MBTA $1 million for the right to build on the land in front of the garage, which she did with the Holmes Beverly building, and also for the air rights above the garage.
Barnet said she decided to move forward on the air rights in December when the city began talking about limiting the height of new buildings in the city. The City Council did enact new height limits last month, but Barnat can still build under the previous rules because she filed before the zoning change was made.
Barnat criticized the City Council’s decision to limit the height of buildings, calling it a “bad choice” and a “reaction” to a proposal by City Councilor Matt St. Hilaire to limit all new buildings in the city to 35 feet.
Planning Board Chair Ellen Hutchinson, who was at the meeting, told Barnat that her comments were “disrespectful.” Hutchinson said the process to consider the zoning changes regarding building height was thoughtful and thorough.
“I never intended to disrespect the City Council or their decision,” Barnat responded.
Barnet’s proposal is scheduled to go before the Planning Board on March 7 with a public hearing at City Hall.
