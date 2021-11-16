BEVERLY — For the last few years, the family of Isabella Gaskill held her birthday party at the park across the street from their home on Simon Street. They would put up a tent, set up tables and hang balloons.
But this year, when Isabella turned 8, the party had to be held inside in their third-floor apartment because the gate to the park had been locked.
“It’s stupid,” said Nicole Taylor, Isabella’s grandmother. “None of us have yards.”
The closing of what had been used as a neighborhood park has upset residents of Gloucester Crossing, a densely packed neighborhood of multifamily apartment buildings bordered by Cabot Street, Beckford Street and the railroad tracks.
The park, located at 14 Simon St., is owned by the Beverly Housing Authority, an agency that operates more than 600 units of affordable housing in the city. The housing authority bought the land in 1973 but never developed it.
Julie Robertson, who lives next door, said the agency locked the gate to the park in July with no notice. She provided a video showing a man installing the lock while a neighborhood girl pleaded with him to keep it open.
Robertson said residents are outraged over the loss of the small park, which she called “the soul of our community.” She said it provides a rare safe place for young children on a busy street with little open space.
“You’re going to take the poorest part of Beverly’s playground and the memories and take that away from them?” Robertson said. “That is not a good thing.”
Beverly Housing Authority Chairman Tom Bussone said the agency locked the gate for liability and safety reasons and because it is now planning to sell the property. He said the housing authority was unaware that residents were using the site as a park.
“The use they’re talking about now has been use without permission,” he said.
The housing authority owns a similar parcel down the street on Simon Street. Both are surrounded by chain-like fences. Residents said the other parcel, which used to have playground equipment, has been locked for years and not used by the neighborhood. But they said they have regularly used the park at 14 Simon St., and have even helped to maintain it by cutting the grass.
Robertson said parents of smaller children are reluctant to let them use the city-owned Holcroft Park, which is a couple of streets over, because it is more of a hangout for older kids.
Robertson said Gloucester Crossing has improved from the days when it had a bad reputation. But she said city officials still overlook the neighborhood, where she said many people work two jobs and don’t have the time to advocate for the area.
“The city forgets about us here,” Robertson said. “So we kind of look out for each other.”
Mayor Mike Cahill and Ward 3 City Councilor Stacy Ames said they have been talking with neighbors about the situation. They said the city is exploring the possibility of buying the two parcels and preserving them as open space.
Cahill said there is a need for “more active green space” in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood. He said the city will look into using Community Preservation Act funds to buy the parcels.
“This seems an appropriate use of CPA funds,” he said.
Ames said the pandemic has highlighted the need for open space, especially in more urban and working class sections of the city.
“We’re trying to help build community there,” she said of Gloucester Crossing. “These are people that very often don’t have access to open spaces. That’s why it’s so important.”
Robertson credited Alison Dudley, a member of the city’s Open Space & Recreation Committee, with advocating on behalf of neighbors for the city to buy the lots. Dudley, who lives nearby on Beckford Street, said the spaces could be used in a variety of ways, including a community garden, recreational space or dog park.
“People in the neighborhood are really open to it, but there’s also a lack of faith that the city is actually going to move forward with it,” Dudley said. “The mayor has expressed interest. I’m very hopeful.”
Neighbors say they fear the lots will be sold to a developer who will squeeze in two more buildings in an already congested neighborhood where parking is at a premium.
Bussone said he understands the neighbors’ concerns and said he would be open to an offer from the city to preserve the two lots as open space.
“Anything we can do to help the neighborhood and the city is what I would be inclined to do,” he said.
