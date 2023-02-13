PEABODY — A proposed ordinance that could require city public works projects to employ workers that have more safety and skills-based certifications than the city now requires has already seen support from a local union.
Introduced by Councilor at-Large Jon Turco and co-sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor Dave Gamache, the Responsible Contractor Ordinance would mean that contractors and subcontractors from all fields who are working with the city have to participate in registered apprenticeships programs typically offered through trade unions, Gamache said.
They would also have to be paid comparable wages to similar workers in their industry, according to the proposed ordinance.
“It makes it a little bit difficult for some companies to come in and say that their employees are educated and qualified, and that’s basically what we’re trying to do,” said Gamache, who was a sprinkler fitter union member of Local 550. “The more experienced and better trained and better educated employees are, the better the product.”
Currently, there aren’t strict work qualification requirements for contractors looking to bid on city projects, Gamache said.
This adjustment to local zoning code wouldn’t cost the city more money, he added. It would only define who was eligible to bid on city projects, not change the bidding process itself.
“In order to get your journeyman license, you have to go through three to five years of school,” Gamache said. “I did it. I went five years of school, and, you know, that’s almost 900 hours of training. This brings in better educated and safer employees.”
Heat and Frost Insulators Local 6 shared its support for the new ordinance in a statement earlier this week.
“Proper training is what allows us to perform top-notch work,” Robert Sicotte, a Local 6 member and a professional insulator in Peabody, said in the statement. “Peabody’s community depends on infrastructure like schools and healthcare facilities, and these jobs should be going to those who are qualified. If you’re legally bound to pay prevailing wages, it only makes sense to hire people who have gone through an apprenticeship program sanctioned by the state.”
Other municipalities in the state have passed this ordinance, he said.
“It doesn’t cost anything more,” Sicotte continued. “It’s a no brainer.”
City Solicitor Donald Conn recently approved the ordinance, according to a correspondence submitted to councilors for Thursday’s council meeting.
A date for the council to vote on the change has not been set, but Gamache expects the ordinance to first go before the council’s Legal Affairs subcommittee.
He said he hopes the ordinance is adopted sooner than later, he said, since Mayor Ted Bettencourt hopes to secure funding for a new public safety building and the School Committee is pushing for rebuilds of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Center Elementary School.
“Those are the types of things that we really want to bring on really good, educated labor for,” Gamache said.
Like Gamache, Turco is a union member in his job as an airfield maintenance foreman at Logan Airport. The ordinance would create high-quality jobs if adopted, he said in Local 6’s statement.
“This will go a long way in improving the safety and longevity of our buildings and providing jobs to workers who live in our communities,” Turco said in the statement. “In Peabody, construction is booming, and our friends and neighbors deserve the highest quality work possible.”
