SWAMPSCOTT — Mission on the Bay restaurant is hoping to reopen on Friday but must first pass inspection by the town to insure the safety of a seawall that collapsed last month, forcing customers and workers to evacuate.
Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said the town would conduct a variety of inspections before deciding whether to re-issue the restaurant’s certificate of occupancy, which was revoked after part of the seawall next to the restaurant collapsed on May 6.
“We certainly want to see that business reopen, but we want to make sure we don’t in any way compromise public safety in any way,” Fitzgerald said on Tuesday.
Mission on the Bay has posted on its Facebook page that it will reopen on Friday, joking that “Our brief voyage as ‘Mission in the Bay’ ends June 9th.” The restaurant overlooks King’s Beach.
Restaurant owner Marty Bloom said the seawall has been fortified with boulders and cement and is safe for reopening.
“It should hold for quite awhile,” he said. “It will give us time to come back with a long-term fix. We at least have the initial crisis over.”
Fitzgerald said town officials have had numerous meetings with state and local officials to evaluate the emergency repair plans to stabilize the seawall. According to the plan submitted by Intralux Construction LLC, the emergency repair involved placing large three-foot rocks in a pile in front of the wall over the collapsed section. The rock pile would extend about 20 feet beyond the collapsed section to help brace the weakened portions of the existing wall that is still standing.
Once the rock pile is in place, concrete forms would be placed in front of the foundation of the restaurant and flowable concrete fill would be pumped into the void under the foundation, according to the plan. About 20 dump truck loads of rock are being used for the repair, the plan said.
Fitzgerald said the town will conduct a “handful” of inspections and will evaluate a report from a structural engineer hired by Mission on the Bay. The town has also hired its own structural engineer to examine the seawall on the adjacent Hawthorne-by-the-Sea restaurant property, which the town purchased last year.
Fitzgerald said the town has not paid any of the costs of repairing the damaged seawall, which is on Mission on the Bay’s property. He said cost estimates for the material to shore up the seawall were more than $400,000.
“They’re doing everything they can to insure that public safety will be the top priority,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the month-long closure of the restaurant has left more than 60 employees out of work, and the town is losing out on meal and beverage taxes.
“It’s in everybody’s interest that they get back to business, but we’re certainly not going to put that cart in front of public safety,” Fitzgerald said.
Bloom said about 30 employees have been with the restaurant since it opened seven years ago. He said some have been working in the other restaurants that he owns, but they’re all anxious to return to Mission on the Bay.
“We’re integral to these people’s lives,” he said.
Bloom said the restaurant has used the closure as an opportunity to make improvements, including painting, fixing floors and replacing water heaters.
