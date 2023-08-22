PEABODY — Early planning work is underway for a Marriott Hotel proposed for where the Peabody Logan Express sits, but neighbors want assurance that the site won’t turn into a residential spot without input from the city.
The roughly 100,000-square-foot premium Marriott extended-stay hotel would include 142 rooms, an indoor pool, gym and small pantry where guests can buy snacks, according to a notice of intent filed with the city by the project’s developer, PEG Companies.
It would be next to the Northshore Mall on a site where the Peabody Logan Express operates between a Rockland Trust building and Barnes and Noble. A spokesperson from Massport told The Salem News Monday the agency is working on plans to relocate the shuttle service to a nearby location, and plans to release more details soon.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt submitted a letter dated July 13 that was accepted by the Planning Board earlier this month with a set of proposed provisions. He told The News Monday he is in support of the project, but said residents in the area are concerned the hotel could turn into a residential property down the line.
“I just felt that if it does turn into housing, it has to be voted on by the City Council,” Bettencourt said. “They would take it up at that time to learn about the project, learn about what they're looking to do, so we maintain some understanding of what's coming.”
His provisions would require developers to seek Planning Board approval for any change of use of the property in the future. They would have to seek additional review and approval from the City Council if this change would be to any type of residential use, according to the letter.
The Planning Board hasn’t yet taken action on Bettencourt’s request.
Attorney David Ankeles is representing the project’s developers as they seek Planning Board approval. He gave a brief update on the project during the Board’s meeting last week.
Peer reviews for the project have yet to be completed, but will be reviewed by developers, the board and city departments once they are, Ankeles said.
Developers are also drafting plans for walkways that would connect the site to nearby areas of the mall to create a safer, more campus feel for pedestrians per City Planner Andrew Levin's request, he said.
Ankeles said the Board is also welcome to take a tour of the site, as well as the new L.L. Bean, Sweetgreen, Arhaus furniture store and other recently redeveloped areas of the mall.
“I think they've done a good job and I think you’ll be happy with what you see,” Ankeles said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to follow through with the hotel.”
The project will return before the Board on Sept. 21.
