MARBLEHEAD — Voters were waiting late into Tuesday night for voting results after a town-wide ballot shortage triggered manual hand counts throughout the town.
In Tuesday’s annual elections, Marblehead voters were tasked with settling six contested races — nearly half the ballot — and two ballot questions stemming from Proposition 2 1/2 overrides approved at Annual Town Meeting weeks earlier.
But a heavy turnout throughout Marblehead caused all three voting locations, between them six precincts, to run out of ballots midway into voting in the early evening, according to the town clerk’s office.
As such, several people watching the process explained that photocopies of ballots were put into use, which they added can’t be counted on voting machines. As a result, at least a portion of the election results required a manual hand-count after polls closed at 8 p.m., the clerk’s office confirmed.
Early results for a portion of ballots machine-counted before the shortage were showing a wide victory on Question 1, a five-year paving program. Meanwhile, a tax override to supplement the school budget, Question 2, was losing by an even wider margin.
