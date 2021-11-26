Retailers are asking consumers to get Christmas shopping done early this year, as the second holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to see impacts from global labor and shipping squeezes.
"Is Black Friday itself going to be as big as two years ago? Probably not," said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts and a Beverly resident. "But it doesn't need to be, because the consumer heard loud and clear the importance of shopping early, and a lot of them have over the course of the past month."
Retailers across the board are dealing with three issues this holiday season, and all are somehow connected to the pandemic, according to Hurst: Inflation, supply chain shortages, and labor shortages.
Still, "inventories are up over last year. Our numbers are a 4.1% increase," Hurst said. "Having said that, that may not be enough for the anticipated sales increases. So I think it's an issue of...if you're a typical shopper like myself that historically shops the last week before Christmas, they're the ones that are going to be perhaps disappointed in choices as well as perhaps less service. If the stores are slammed with shoppers, staffing may not be to the level that creates a good service environment."
Officials are also asking shoppers to stay local. That's an important message each year for Salem Main Streets and its executive director Kylie Sullivan.
"These are your neighbors," Sullivan said. "Not only is it great to support them; it also means they know you. They'll likely recommend something you may not have thought of, or can better help you decide between gifts, because often they'll know you or the person you're shopping for."
If you're not a townie, shopping local still has benefits, according to Sullivan.
"In the case of supply chain issues that almost everyone is facing, a local shop owner can help you think of alternatives," Sullivan said. "That's another benefit — as much as they can, our retailers try to be aware of other businesses, so they can make suggestions of what else you might be able to find downtown."
Hurst also suggested shopping off-hours and not saving it for the weekend. That's made easier, in some respect, with so many working from home amid the pandemic.
"Here it is on Black Friday, and tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, and those are important events," said Hurst on Friday. "But so many of us are still working remotely for at least part of our hours. That gives us flexibility to get out mid-week, during the day when crowds are less."