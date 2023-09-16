HAMILTON — Retired firefighter Randy Ayer, known in town for his mechanical skills, has put the finishing touches on his latest 11-month long project — the refurbishment of the Hamilton Fire Department’s 1916 Model T chemical fire truck.
“It’s a great point to be at because it has been a hell of a lot of work,” said Ayer, who lives in Wenham. “It’s hard to stay patient because you’re so anxious to see results. But now it’s been completely restored, I’m just waiting for a fellow who’s coming out of retirement to gold leaf this truck.”
Originally purchased on May 6, 1916, the engine served as Hamilton’s first ever motorized fire apparatus. It’s also one of the only chemical fire engines that’s been used by the same owner for the past 107 years, without ever being scrapped or sold.
Through a chemical reaction of baking soda and acid sodium water, the water in the engine would become pressurized and shoot out of the hose. With this method of pressurizing water requiring careful measurement to avoid an explosive chemical reaction, it would not take long for this technology to become obsolete.
“So you have these big oversized fire extinguishers on the back,” said Ayer. “When you arrive at the fire, you hope you don’t pour too much (baking soda) in because it could blow up the tank. Whatever the smoke and fire didn’t permanently ruin, I guarantee you that the acid sodium water did. Once they came out with an engine that could run a pump, the chemical engine became antiquated almost overnight.”
While the engine would only see around 10 years of use in Hamilton before being decommissioned, the engine continued to be an iconic sight for residents for the next century. Ayer was the last person to ever drive the engine nearly 15 years ago.
“When a bunch of us old guys left, the engine ended up just sitting there. There had been a little building attached to the station to store the engine, that the town could come by and see. But when they tore down the old fire station to build a new one, somehow the ball got dropped and that space was never rebuilt,” said Ayer.
Because of this, in addition to the refurbished engine, Ayer plans to rebuild the engine’s storage building to make sure its condition is preserved. In April, the construction will be proposed at Town Meeting. While Ayer originally planned to donate the building to avoid most of the red tape that comes with new developments, community preservation money that the town of Hamilton held on to from nearly nine years ago will be partially appropriated for the site construction.
“I was either gonna donate it myself or wait for the CPA loan to come through. I didn’t want this being dumped on the town in any way where people had to pay even a nickel for this,” said Ayer.