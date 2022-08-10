SALEM — Salem State University has reached out to the promoters of a pair of retirement workshops to have them clarify that the school has no role in the two events other than renting out space for them.
Ads promoting a “Salem State University Social Security & Tax Seminar” began appearing on social media in recent weeks.
The ads are being run by a California-based company called “Workshops for Retirement,” which markets itself as “an educational resource for those nearing retirement.”
Its owner, identified in records as Charlie Klarskov, describes himself on his LinkedIn page as the owner of a marketing and lead generation business.
Salem State spokesman Corey Cronin said the only connection to the university is that the operators of the event rented space on campus. The school rents unused space on campus during the summer months.
“Their advertisement does overplay the Salem State connection and we have contacted this firm to have their agency fix it as Salem State has no ties to this firm other than renting the space,” Cronin said in an email.
Klarskov said he believes the ads were clear but said he would look into making sure the ads comply with the university’s policy.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s stated clearly on the social media posts promoting the events that this is not sponsored or endorsed by Salem State University,” he said via email.
He later followed up by saying he has contacted the “hosts/presenters of the retirement workshops to double-check the requirements with the university to make sure we are compliant.”
A screenshot he provided of recent Instagram ad includes a disclaimer in parentheses explaining that the program is “not sponsored or endorsed by Salem State University.”
The company’s website does include a disclaimer that the presentations are not affiliated with any school or government organization.
