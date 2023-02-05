BEVERLY — Don’t expect a deep dive into Revolutionary War stirrings or historical footnotes when the curtain rises on Follies for Boston, Melanie Cox’s jazz-meets-burlesque revue at the Larcom Theatre Saturday, Feb. 11.
Oh, expect dances based on the various colonial Acts, British mandates or taxes imposed by the English, and birth-of-the-nation highlights such as the Boston Tea Party and even the Boston Massacre.
“Our show is a cheeky and satirical revue of Boston history. The night features solo and ensemble dance acts, vocalists, jazz musicians, sassy Patriot inspired costuming in a multi sensorial experience. It is about breaking free: from British rule, societal pressures, and anything keeping you from being your best self, and most of all liberation,” said Cox, director-producer/choreographer of The Boston She Party.
“We hesitate to call it burlesque. It runs on that line in that it’s sensual movement but the girls aren’t up there dancing in pasties. The show is appropriate for 13-plus.”
The beautifully costumed dancers, she said, are all classically trained jazz dancers, all professionals who work in various dance occupations, teachers and even a college professor.
“Our show has a sexual edge to some of the dancing but we have very experienced dancers out there, we have live vocals, a very well-rehearsed and professional show. With that, the live band and the vocals, it’s elevated.”
Don’t expect raunchiness, she said.
“We like to kind of make that clear — we don’t want to scare audiences away — we don’t want them coming out thinking they’re going to something not done tastefully. It’s really more theatrical ... you might think of (Bob) Fosse or the musical ‘Chicago,’ in the way that the dancers move — they’re well-trained and moving in a sensual way that doesn’t feel inappropriate.”
Avery Logan and his jazz band provide the perfect soundtrack to each steamy dance act, from the Quartering Act to the Molasses Act.
“It’s more like a music theater vibe than burlesque, even though it’s sensual in nature,” she said.
A portion of the proceeds will go to DOVE, DOmestic Violence Ended, a nonprofit based in Quincy.
She said because the show’s theme is breaking free, “we felt that was a great place to put some the proceeds.”
Does the show get fifth-graders studying American history on field trips in the audience?
“Absolutely not,” she said with a laugh, “you’ll learn very little. It just the way to pull it altogether and make it something that’s specific to our area. Kind of a way to anchor our show.”
IF YOU GO
FOLLIES FOR BOSTON
Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St. Beverly
75-Minute show with intermission
Info/Tickets: www.thelarcom.org