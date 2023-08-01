SALEM — An exhibit showcasing student-created art depicting the American Revolution has taken over the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, where it remains on display from now to the end of August.
A youth art exhibit tied to the International Fiber Collaborative opened at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., on July 15. With the Center open Wednesday through Sunday, the exhibit will run through Sunday, Aug. 28.
The exhibit features student work created at the J.W. Killam School in Reading, inspired by a theme set to the Revolutionary War.
The school’s fifth-grade team is “pleased to collaborate again this year with the National Park Service,” said art teacher Amy Hussey. “We’re especially excited about this year’s theme as we learned about the Revolutionary War, America 250 years ago, and the expanded narrative which creates a rare learning opportunity for our students.”
Jennifer Hardin, superintendent of the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, said NPS is “thrilled to be partnering with local schools and the International Fiber Collaborative for our fourth year in a row to offer this unique art experience for youth.”
“Opening the visitor center gallery space as a place for budding artists to express themselves and the ways in which our park themes speak to them is a way to meaningfully connect with and learn from local students and teachers,” Hardin said.
The Visitor Center, located just outside of Armory Park and by the main entrance of Peabody Essex Museum, is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more on Salem Maritime National Historic Site, visit nps.gov/sama.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.