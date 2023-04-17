SALEM — A pitch in support of prohibiting “right on red” turns around the city has sparked a back-and-forth between councilors before it could even be reviewed.
The City Council heard a pitch from Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo last week to create a list of all council-controlled traffic lights in Salem “that do not currently prohibit ‘Right on Red.’” She further asked for information on “the cost (of) the creation of appropriate signage to prohibit ‘Right on Red.’”
Councilors supported the move 8-2 after they became divided on who has and needs priority on the road: The pedestrians who aren’t in cars, or the cars that are clogging Salem roadways and intersections, and at times crosswalks they roll through without stopping for pedestrians.
“I’m a regular walker, primarily around the downtown, and I’ve become increasingly frustrated by the number of cars acting beyond boldly,” Morsillo said at Thursday night’s meeting. “Cars don’t stop at red lights before turning. They just slip on through.”
Adding she’s also seen Salem police roll through red lights, Morsillo said many who perform the act “are also pushing into congested intersections just to get ahead... where there’s nowhere to go. You can see this all the time in October at Riley Plaza.”
“ Studies are beginning to show that limiting the practice can reduce crashes and close calls, and drivers do adjust,” Morsillo said. “Another side effect found was when sections of cities disallow ‘right on red,’ cars are less likely to block or encroach on crosswalks.”
Morsillo said she expects “several public meetings to discuss the pros and cons before any decisions are made, and I’m clear-minded enough to know that this alone won’t magically make pedestrians magically safe. But it’s a start.”
Morsillo had early support from colleagues as the discussion began, but it then turned when Councilor-at-Large Conrad Prosniewski took the mic. He started by saying he understood and supported having the conversation, but that he wanted to hear more information on impacts — much more.
“If we take all the ‘right on reds’ away from people in this city, my belief is it’s just going to cause more congestion and frustration, never mind the emissions, and never mind the fact that we’re going against a federal law,” Prosniewski said.
In his remarks, Prosniewski highlighted how the practice started under the gas crisis of the 1970s to reduce the use of gasoline. Through that, federal cash can at times be tied to a community’s energy conservation efforts, Prosniewski suggested.
He was quickly backed up by Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain.
“We need to make sure we’re operating in a fashion that’s collaborative,” McClain said. “This is important data to have, and I think it’s a worthwhile starting point. But this feels like starting with a conclusion in mind, to me.”
“Our city is legitimately hard to drive through,” continued McClain, “and we need to be really careful about shutting down ways that alleviate pressure.”
Morsillo responded and critiqued the councilors prioritizing what she described as vehicle “throughput” over pedestrian safety.
“I just don’t even know how to explain how frustrating this is for me to hear,” Morsillo said. “I’ll also point out the entirety of New York City doesn’t allow ‘right on red’ anywhere. Anywhere.”
McClain later responded, saying that New York City has “one of the most robust public transportation systems” to move people around without cars.
Added Councilor-at-Large Ty Hapworth, “I’m just hoping we’re framing this conversation around an idea that pedestrians aren’t asking for more efficiency (in vehicle traffic), not asking to get anywhere faster. We’re just asking to get there without dying.”
The vote to request the data by May 25 passed 8-2, with councilors Prosniewski and Andy Varela opposed.
Visit bit.ly/3GLRQGJ for more from this meeting.
