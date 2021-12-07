BEVERLY — Donald Fogg Jr. had just returned from a trip to BJ’s Wholesale Club with food and beverages for a planned “COVID-19” party on the morning of March 13, 2020.
He’d documented the shopping trip in text messages to his former girlfriend, with whom he still had a close friendship.
“Donny was sending (her) texts from BJs saying it was crazy, people were ripping things out of each other’s hands,” prosecutor Kelleen Forlizzi told a Salem Superior Court jury on Monday.
For many, March 13, 2020 was their last day at the office or in school as the state attempted to stave off the coming pandemic.
“It was also the last day of Donald Fogg Jr.’s life,” Forlizzi said in her opening statement in the trial of Bruce Gunn, 65, who is charged with murdering Fogg.
Fogg, 50, of Beverly, had worked as a chef around the North Shore for years. But his main source of income in recent years, a prosecutor acknowledged on Monday, was as a “weed” dealer.
And Gunn, whose girlfriend had cleaned Fogg’s home in exchange for small amounts of marijuana, had been to the home at least three times that morning — first appearing to pester Fogg into making a deal, then, prosecutors allege, returning with a borrowed .380 Glock handgun and shooting Fogg three times from behind, before making off with an unknown amount of cash and drugs from one of Fogg’s safes.
Forlizzi acknowledged to the jury that the evidence in the case is circumstantial.
But in 2021, that circumstantial evidence includes Google and cell tower location data that put Gunn inside Fogg’s apartment, show both Gunn’s and Fogg’s phone in close proximity from Beverly until the Putnamville Reservoir in Danvers, and then Gunn’s phone, now alone, being carried back to Gunn’s Exeter, New Hampshire, trailer.
It also includes recordings of Fogg’s voice obtained from his Amazon Alexa in the moments before he was killed.
Gunn’s lawyer, Scott Gleason, urged jurors to be skeptical of the witnesses — Joel Sylvester, a longtime friend who was the first person to find Fogg’s body after going to check on him early that evening, and Joshua Garrett, who after being stopped in Lawrence was given a break by police in an unrelated case days earlier, who said he’d given the Glock to Gunn as he was being pulled over.
Gleason suggested that Sylvester, who later testified he’d known Fogg his entire life, knew Fogg was running a “significant” drug business, and would have also known where the safe was located. The lawyer also pointed to Sylvester’s failure to mention seeing Gunn in the home the day of Fogg’s death in his first interview with police.
He had stronger words to describe Garrett.
“After having ratted right in front of Mr. Gunn, sometime later Mr. Gunn came back to the rat and said ‘here you better take this gun back because it capped somebody.’” Gleason told jurors. “You have to evaluate just how believable that is.”
Gleason said Gunn cooperated with state police investigating Fogg’s death, going to the station with his girlfriend, Jacqueline Poulin (who is also known as Michelle) and facing five hours of questioning.
Sylvester, who took the stand as the state’s first witness Monday, told the jury that Fogg had been his father’s friend and that he’d also become friends with Fogg as a teenager. He said he’d regularly smoke marijuana at Fogg’s home, and the two would watch television together and make wisecracks.
Sylvester told jurors that when Fogg’s friend April Savage first called to say Fogg had stopped texting her back and wasn’t answering his phone, he thought Fogg might be asleep after a busy morning preparing for the party.
Sylvester had gone over to help Fogg unload his truck. That’s where he first encountered Gunn, a “scraggly” looking older man who wasn’t part of their large circle of friends. Sylvester said he saw the two men coming out of Fogg’s home office. Gunn stood in the kitchen for a while as Fogg began making marinades, then left, telling Fogg he’d have to “check with my old lady.”
Investigators believe Gunn went back to his Exeter, New Hampshire, trailer, then returned to Fogg’s Summer Street apartment with the Glock.
When Sylvester went back to Fogg’s apartment, at around 6 p.m., he found Fogg dead on the floor. He, his father and Fogg’s tenant tried chest compressions, but it was too late. Fogg was already blue and stiff, Sylvester recalled on the stand.
After playing a recording of Fogg asking Alexa to turn on the lights, Forlizzi played another clip, of a man’s voice shouting “Alexa!”
