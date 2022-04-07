BEVERLY — As on many college campuses, there are plenty of places to get a bite to eat at Endicott College. and there’s always DoorDash or Uber Eats.
Now there’s yet another convenience for hungry undergrads — one that beeps, lights up and says “Thank you.”
Endicott College has begun employing 15 robots to deliver food to students at their dorms, the library or elsewhere on campus. Known as Kiwibots, the cooler-sized machines can be seen rolling through the oceanside campus with their deliveries of ice coffee, bagels and egg-and-cheese sandwiches.
“I think they’re pretty cool,” freshman Ben Friddington said. “I haven’t used them yet but some kids in my dorm have. They’re pretty convenient.”
Endicott, which has about 4,500 students, began offering the robot service three weeks ago through its food services management company, Sodexo. Sodexo recently signed a contract with Kiwibot, a robotic sidewalk delivery startup based in Colombia, to expand its fleet of more than 1,200 robots to 50 college campuses in the United States by the end of 2022.
On Tuesday at around noon, a student at Hawthorne Hall used the mobile app — called BiteU — to order a sandwich and ice coffee from the on-campus Einstein Bros. Bagels. A worker at the bagel shop came outside to load the order into the insulated compartment of one of the waiting robots.
This particular Kiwibot then set out on its half-mile journey. With an orange-and-yellow safety flag attached to its side, and the name of the student customer flashing on a screen on its front, the 45-pound machine took off toward its destination.
Federico Gonzalez, the operations manager for Kiwibot, said the company walked the campus to map out the best routes for the robots and to identify any problem spots, like sidewalks with ramps or bridges without guardrails. He said the robots are “semi-autonomous,” meaning they mostly find their own way by using high-tech sensors to detect obstacles like cars and people and GPS to follow the correct route.
They do need some help, however. Whenever a robot has to cross a street, it sends an alert to a person back at Kiwibot. That person uses the robot’s cameras to make sure the coast is clear of traffic and gives it the signal to proceed. Endicott officials said there have been no accidents involving the robots.
The Hawthorne Hall-bound Kiwibot had to travel along the street at one point because a construction vehicle was blocking the sidewalk. The robot paused a few times on the trip, but generally traveled a direct route to the dorm. The company says the robots travel at 2 mph.
The Kiwibots even have a little bit of pre-programmed personality. They say “Thank you” when the delivery is complete, and are known to say an occasional “I can’t be late” on their trips. As the robot made its way, most of the passing students seemed to take the sight of the whirring, wheeling machine in stride, as much a part of the campus as backpacks and backward baseball caps.
Sarah Scaffidi, the retail manager for Sodexo at Endicott College, said Kiwibot deliveries are now only available from the bagel shop on campus and have been averaging 12 to 15 orders per day. But she expects that number to increase once deliveries will be available from other dining locations on campus, including a Starbucks starting in the fall.
“It’s fun,” Scaffidi said. “It’s different.”
The robots aren’t for everyone. Freshman Alison Houde said she prefers to walk to get her food.
“I think it’s kind of silly,” she said of the Kiwibots. “People joke about hitting it with their car. But a lot of people use them.”
For all her skepticism, Houde conceded she’ll probably end up using the robots someday.
“If it’s really cold, I definitely would,” she said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.