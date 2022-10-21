ROCKPORT — A young Rockport man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Wednesday for his role in a two-year scheme to steal cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin by taking control of victims’ phones.
Declan Harrington, now 22, was still a student at Rockport High School when the scheme began in 2017.
He and a Brockton man, Eric Meiggs, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of wire and computer fraud, attempted wire and computer fraud and aggravated identity theft last year in the case. Meiggs was also sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday.
What the two, along with unnamed accomplices, did is known as “SIM swapping.”
Harrington’s role was to obtain new phones with new “subscriber information module” or SIM cards, the tiny chips that contain the account’s phone number and owner information.
How the scam worked
The victims would be targeted based on things such as their social media “handles” or other information that indicated that they were invested in cryptocurrency. One victim told prosecutors he was forced to give up a coveted Instagram identity as a result of the scheme.
Prosecutors say the two men referred to some of the account handles as “Original Gangster” or “OG” names.
Harrington would then contact cell phone providers and pose as the victims, asking the companies to switch the number and account to a new phone. Once that happened, Harrington would begin receiving all of a victim’s incoming text messages and other communications.
After that, Meiggs and Harrington would be able to take control of a victim’s social media and other accounts by requesting to have passwords and other login credentials reset. The authentication code that companies routinely send out in a text message would go to the new phone. Harrington would then relay that code to Meiggs and others, according to court filings.
By the time a victim realized what was happening, the pair would already have engaged in the next part of the scheme.
Victims lost $330K
In some cases, that involved using Facebook messages to ask friends for money for some bogus emergency.
One victim learned in March 2018, that the scammers had convinced a friend to send $100,000 in Bitcoin by claiming that the victim’s mother was in the hospital.
That victim, prosecutors said in a sentencing memo, had to take a day off work and had spent hours with the cell phone provider, trying to regain control of his cell phone account. Once he did, he received a message from the friend who’d sent the Bitcoin.
The victim felt compelled to reimburse his friend — a situation that led to a severe strain on his marriage.
Prosecutors say he wanted Judge George O’Toole to know “this is not a victimless crime.”
Other schemes involved extorting victims in order for them to regain control over their accounts or taking over cryptocurrency accounts directly. The individual losses reported ranged from $10,000 to $165,167.
In total, five victims suffered losses totaling approximately $330,000, but prosecutors say the pair attempted to victimize twice that number of individuals and attempted to obtain $530,000.
Prison and the future
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for the pair agreed to recommend no more than two years in prison plus, in Harrington’s case, seven days for time he spent in custody prior to his release, citing their ages and lack of criminal history prior to the scheme.
Harrington was a member of the class of 2018 at Rockport High but did not graduate, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
He now hopes to earn a general equivalency diploma and take part in vocational training while in prison, lawyer Derege Demissie wrote.
Demissie also submitted letters from Harrington’s employer, a Salem T-shirt business where Harrington has worked for three years printing shirts, and from his mother, who explained that he’d been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum as a child, something Demissie also cited.
He “acknowledges the harm he has caused to the victims of his crime,” Demissie wrote in his sentencing memorandum. “He has taken the first step by taking full responsibility for his conduct. He acknowledges his poor choices and poor judgment. As evidenced by his conduct in the past three years, he is committed to improving his life and bettering himself.”
When released, both Harrington and Meiggs will be on supervised release for two years, during which they will be required to allow remote monitoring of their Internet usage by a federal probation officer and will be required to use only their true names for any social media accounts they set up, O’Toole ordered.
