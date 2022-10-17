ROCKPORT — A group of 10 Rockport residents has filed a legal challenge to zoning changes that created a transit-oriented overlay district and accessory dwelling units in the town.
The suit, filed Oct. 5 in Salem Superior Court but expected to be heard in Lawrence Superior Court, is asking a judge to find that “certain pro-development policies and statutes challenging long-standing zoning laws are unconstitutional and illegal.”
It names the town, as well as the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, and the state attorney general.
A package of economic development legislation approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year included a provision that cities and towns identified as MBTA communities, like Rockport, would be required to set aside areas within a half-mile of a bus or train station to be developed with higher-density housing or mixed-use projects.
Rockport is one of 175 cities and towns that are affected by the new law.
The law’s goal was both to address housing shortages by creating more multifamily housing, as well as reduce traffic congestion by putting more people within walking distance of public transportation.
In May, Rockport Special Town Meeting approved three of four proposed zoning bylaw changes, including the provisions for accessory dwelling units and the transit-oriented village overlay district, a 12-acre area near the Railroad Avenue commuter rail station.
The group of residents, represented by Lynnfield attorney Michael Walsh, contend that the MBTA zoning is unconstitutional and that zoning is the province of communities.
“The Legislature, recognizing this, has attempted to coerce the municipalities to adopt MBTA zoning districts which it, itself, is not constitutionally empowered to draw,” Walsh and the residents contend. “The coercion comes in the form of a statutory denial of access to (three) specific grant programs.”
Those programs include the Housing Choice Initiative, which provides grant funds for housing, the Local Capital Projects Fund, which uses funds from gaming fees to support public housing authorities, and the MassWorks infrastructure program, which assists communities with expenses like repaving or redesigning roadways and updating sewerage systems.
Walsh and the group of residents contend that the state has no authority to condition those grants on compliance with MBTA zoning.
The suit also alleges that the town’s selection of an area for the overlay district, which includes a strip mall, amounts to illegal spot zoning.
The residents also contend that the town, the state and DHCD have made procedural errors in approving the bylaw changes as well as in giving notice of the changes.
The group of residents are John Kolackovsky, Zenas Seppala, Jonathan Ring, Geoffrey Watson, William Proposki, and Phil Hopkins, and abutters Anne Hyde, Michael Seaton, Jeffery Santos, and Tim Rose.
