ROCKPORT — A group of locals are still holding the torch for the Black Lives Matter movement in Rockport.
Each Monday at noon for the past three weeks, a group of around 10 people hold an 8-minute and 46-second vigil at Dock Square. The moment of silence is the same length of time former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, back in May. Floyd died at the scene due to injuries sustained by his detainment.
While resident Jerry Sharfstein was the first person to come up with the idea, he is reluctant to call himself the leader of the group.
"It's really been a group effort," he said. "We all wanted to honor the memory of George Floyd."
The group met for the fourth time this past Monday. Some held posters featuring a portrait of Floyd painted by Rockport artist and fellow group member Tina Lamond.
"We don't have the most diverse population in Rockport," she said, "so we're trying to represent as best we can."
Sharfstein said Rockporters have been receptive to these events so far, with passers-byissuing words of encouragement and drivers honking in support. During a particularly hot vigil last month, a young boy stopped by to give each attendee a bottle of water.
"We've been getting more thumbs up than thumbs down," said Tracy daSliva.
The group plans on continuing with its demonstrations for the foreseeable future.
"We've got the OK from the Rockport Police Department to continue," Sharfstein said. "Just as long as we don't cause too much trouble."
"Trouble," according to group member Mary Ann Camp, exists on a spectrum. On Monday, she was holding a hot pink sign that read "Good Trouble," a slogan coined by the late civil rights activist Congressman John Lewis.
"It means to stand up for your thoughts and beliefs against social injustices," she explained.
