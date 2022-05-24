SALEM — A fast-moving roof fire did most of its damage to the roof of the Holyoke Insurance building on Norman Street Tuesday afternoon.
A two-alarm fire was first reported at 39 Norman St., also known less officially as 1 Holyoke Square, at 3:13 p.m. The blaze was focused on a roughly 40-by-40 foot porch on the building's lower roof, according to Salem fire Chief Alan "Al" Dionne.
"Somehow, that (porch) got involved in fire and was heavily involved when we arrived," Dionne said. "It extended into one of the elevator penthouses and did significant damage to that corner of the building, as well as the floor below and stairwell."
But for how much smoke the fire gave off, it didn't do much in the way of damage, according to Dionne. Smoke and water damage will need to be repaired, but the damaged elevator wasn't in use at the time, and most of the other damage is confined to the roof.
"I came out of fire headquarters, and it looked quite spectacular, considering how quickly we got there and it got a jump on us," Dionne said. "It was under the rubber roof, and that's what takes so long to completely extinguish the fire."
Holyoke Square gets its name from the Holyoke Mutual Insurance Company that operated downtown from 1843 to 1993, according to SalemWiki. The building is home to several users including CDX Analytics, one of only a handful of cannabis testing labs in the state.