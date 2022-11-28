Marblehead Rotary Club members Linda Sullivan and Nancy Archer Gwin (fourth and fifth from left) present some of the 25 Thanksgiving meals the club assembled for families of children in Care Dimensions’ Pediatric Palliative Care Program. Gratefully accepting the donations from Care Dimensions are Bethany Beers-Mullen, CEO Stephanie Patel, MD, Maureen Burge, Caitlin French, and Angela MacMannus.