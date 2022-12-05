MassDOT will host its first public workshop on its Route 114 safety project Dec. 13 to brainstorm ideas on how to make the highway safer.
The meeting will be held at the Torigian Senior Center on Central Street in Peabody from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s a chance for locals to share ideas with MassDOT staff and design engineering consultants for how to improve the Peabody-Danvers stretch of the state highway and learn more about the project.
“There will be various easels with information on display boards, as well as stations with blank maps that you can mark up with your ideas for the next round of safety improvements,” MassDot said in a statement, adding that suggestions will also be discussed in small groups during the meeting.
The project follows a number of deadly crashes and problematic traffic patterns seen on this area of the state highway over the years.
MassDOT carried out Tier One improvements of the multi-stage project this fall. This spring, it will add more extensive safety measures decided in part through a series of public workshops planned for over the winter.
Tier one improvements included updated signage and taking away several lanes, like the right lanes on either side of the roadway in front of the Northshore Mall.
“We understand the concerns that have been communicated to us about the pilot lane removal on Route 114 near the Northshore Mall in Peabody,” the statement said. “MassDOT is reviewing travel time data using various methods of monitoring and will provide updates on this evaluation at the meeting.”
Hatch marks were also added to break up the middle two-way turn lane on the stretch of Andover Street between Route 1 and Petco. While it is not supposed to be a travel lane, some locals have dubbed it a “suicide lane” because drivers have been known to use it to cut through traffic.
Rachel Dellacroce, who lost her 18-year-old son Nick to a crash along the roadway in 2021, said that’s not the only issue with the lane.
Dellacroce uploaded a video of a car carrier stopped with its hazards on in the middle lane near the Audi dealership to Facebook on Wednesday night. In the video, the driver is seen adjusting something on the outside of the vehicle in pouring rain.
“If there was a median strip here instead of this nonsense lane, our Nick would still be here,” Dellacroce wrote in the post.
Other locals have seen car carriers unload while on Route 114, including John Mellace, whose brother Robert Mellace was struck and killed by a car while turning out of Kane’s Flower World in 2020.
He told Peabody’s City Council at its Oct. 27 meeting that car carriers create blind spots for drivers when they unload on Route 114.
At that meeting, the council unanimously approved an emergency preamble to send notice to state police to address illegal car drop-offs by carriers on Route 114.
After that meeting, Danvers’ planning department reviewed all site plans of car dealerships along Route 114 in Danvers, Town Manager Steve Bartha said. Each of these plans required carriers to unload vehicles on the dealership’s property — not the right of way, the town found.
Danvers Select Board Chair Daniel Bennett said the police department has been alerted of the issue. However, the town’s land use department hasn’t received any complaints of carriers unloading on Route 114 until now, Bartha said.
“It’s important that if people see that happening, they should be reporting it to us in real time or taking pictures and sharing those so that we can then go back and take care of enforcement with the dealers,” Bartha said.
Anyone who sees a carrier or any other vehicle parked on Route 114 should call the police, Bartha said.
The town’s engineering department has been engaging closely with the project’s team, he added.
“Even though it’s a state project, ultimately, we want to make sure that we are able to keep track of what’s being proposed, offer feedback and represent the needs of the community,” Bartha said. “Some of these changes are going to make people’s daily commutes and activities take a little longer than they did before. But public safety is a top priority.”
For more information on the Route 114 safety project, visit https://tinyurl.com/114safetyimprovements.
