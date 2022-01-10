BEVERLY — The snowstorm and some strong winds on Friday evening delayed the plans for a day — and volunteers even went around the neighborhood picking up people’s trees — but the 5th Annual Ryal Side Christmas Tree Bonfire ultimately went off as planned on Saturday evening at Obear Park.
The event is hosted by the Ryal Side Civic Association as a family-friendly event, which cookies and hot cocoa by the roaring fire. JRM, which was already experiencing some pickup delays due to staff shortages, was unable to collect curbside Christmas trees as scheduled, due to the additional storm delays. So the civic association’s “tree brigade” headed out Saturday morning and afternoon to help gather trees to bring over to the park.