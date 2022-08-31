BEVERLY — To be sure, the sudden closing of the Hall-Whitaker Bridge in June has been a major headache, with detours and traffic backups and the general all-around frustration that comes with the shutdown of one of the major routes in the city.
To make matters worse, this is no short-term inconvenience. Officials have said it will take years before a new bridge is built, even a temporary one.
But to Steve Grimes, the bridge shutdown means he can now sleep with his windows open.
“It’s kind of nice, to be honest with you,” he said.
Grimes is among the many Ryal Side residents who are trying to look at the bright side, or at least the side where the dark humor lies, to an otherwise crappy situation. In Grimes’ case, the solace comes from the fact that there is now virtually no traffic where he lives a few houses away from the bridge on Bridge Street.
Others aren’t so lucky, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a sense of humor about things. The Ryal Side Civic Association has ordered T-shirts that say “Bridge(less) St” and hoodies that simply say, “Hall-Whitaker (Est. 1909).” Residents have also created bumper stickers modeled on the “This Car Climbed Mt. Washington” stickers. They say, “This Car Crossed the Hall-Whitaker Bridge.” Proceeds benefit the civic association.
Ryal Siders have also joked about seceding from the city, especially if the area’s other troubled bridge, the Kernwood, shuts down. Then there’s the one about starting a Ryal Side ferry.
Paul Gentile, a Rowell Avenue resident who helped come up with the bumper stickers, said the slogans and jokes are Ryal Siders’ way of trying to put a positive spin on their situation.
“I think Ryal Side has its own approach to certain things and I think this kind of goes along with that,” Gentile said. “Complain about it for sure — but make the best of it.”
Gentile, who runs the Gentile Brewing Company on Park Street with his wife, Christen, has been riding his bike to work rather than deal with the detour to Elliott Street. The bridge is still open to pedestrians and bikers, and the state recently installed handicap ramps on the bridge’s sidewalks to make it easier for them to access it.
“It takes me legitimately the same amount of time as when I was driving the exact same route over the bridge,” Gentile said.
Eric Gagnon, the president of the Ryal Side Civic Association, said people are upset that officials allowed the bridge, which is owned by the state, to deteriorate to the point that it had to be shut down. He said Ryal Siders sometimes feel as if they get overlooked by the city, and this only adds to that perception.
But at the same time, the neighborhood is trying to, as Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo put it, “take lemons and make lemonade out of it.”
“What I like about Ryal Side is, we’re not going to be able to go down there and fix the bridge so we have to deal with it,” Gagnon said. “That’s the character of the neighborhood. You’ve got to laugh at it. There’s a lot of truth in humor.”
Rotondo, who represents Ryal Side, said the impact of the bridge closing differs depending on where you live. Those who live close to the bridge, like Grimes, are enjoying the reduced traffic and increased quiet. Some have even asked if they can have a block party now that there’s virtually no cars.
But people who live on Livingstone Avenue, Kernwood Heights, Woodland Avenue, and Green Street, for example, are taking the brunt of the traffic that’s now cutting over from Bridge Street to Elliott Street. There are also concerns about how long it will take firefighters and first-responders to reach certain areas with the bridge out of service.
Gagnon also noted the shutdown has been difficult for residents of the Goat Hill neighborhood, who used the Hall-Whitaker to get to Route 128 in Danvers.
And everyone is bracing for this week when school opens and people are trying to get to the Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when school starts,” Rotondo said.
In the meantime, residents like Grimes are enjoying their new-found peace and quiet. He said cars used to go so fast on Bridge Street that some young people who lived in the area and happened to have a radar gun would play a drinking game based on how much over the speed limit cars would go. Now, he said, “It’s like living on a dead-end street.”
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s such a difference.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.