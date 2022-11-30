The healing power of dance will be center stage on Sunday, Dec. 18, as Safe Haven Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Larcom Theatre.
Safe Haven is a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ballet company that offers dance and art classes for survivors of sexual assault and trauma.
“We’re a new ballet, professional company with a school as well,” director and Safe Haven Ballet founder Lissa Curtis said, “but the reason we started the organization back in 2019 was to offer free ballet and art classes for survivors of sexual violence and trauma. We still hold those weekly classes today, almost four years later. That’s our heartbeat behind the organization and what we do.”
This year, the dance company tackled two holiday productions, “The Grinch,” which wrapped up this past weekend, and a December run of “The Nutcracker,” she said. After shows in New Hampshire and Maine, the tour’s finale at the Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly, will introduce North Shore ballet fans to the new dance group.
“We have not performed at the Larcom, it’s our first time ... we’re really, really glad we connected,” Curtis said.
Safe Haven Ballet is a mix of accomplished dancers, students who audition to be part of the shows and “we also have the trauma-sensitive program participants and survivors who have actually taken part in our productions ... We have a lot of adults in our organization, a lot of people with really difficult stories, some that are in the middle of court cases.”
The troupe of 50 features about 10 professional dancers, including a few guest artists from NYC and dancers from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. “We get a lot of people who drive upwards an hour to come dance with us, to work with us, to take our classes,” she said.
“The Nutcracker,” is the 1892 two-part ballet originally choreographed by Petipa and Ivanov with a score by Tchaikovsky and adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Initially panned, the production has become wildly popular since the late-1960s, particularly during the Christmas season. Tchaikovsky’s score has become one of his most famous compositions.
Safe Haven’s production of “The Nutcracker,” won’t harp on the issue of sexual trauma, although the show’s program contains information about the nonprofit.
“There’s nothing, per se, from the stage, but ... we do put in our program more about our mission, the community we serve. We recognize talking about sexual violence is difficult so we try to do that tastefully. We do a quick opening curtain speech before the show, but the show is really meant to uplift people, it’s not meant to focus on the darkness and the trauma — it’s meant to highlight how far these survivors have come and celebrate art in general.”
For instance, the character of Clara, she said, “is more brave, more fierce ... She’s not a bystander, she’s a go-getter and warrior and I think a lot of the cast have identified with that.”
The show will remain mostly faithful to the original but there’s an added patriotic romp honoring the “Brave American” that’s become a crowd favorite. Bravery, after all, is something trauma survivors share the need for, she said.
Curtis said she regularly witnesses the healing and transformation of victims of sexual violence and assault into survivors through dance and the arts.
“I can tell you about one young woman who made her way into our studio. You can often tell when someone is going through something horrific and they are just in that dark place. You know — eye down, really quiet countenance, super hypervigilance. To see the transformation from not being able to hold a conversation, not be able to drive somewhere by themselves, to then, get on stage in front of hundreds of people with the lights shining on you brightly — it’s truly miraculous in my mind.
Miraculous, knowing what these dancers have been through,” she said.
“A lot of participants that are in the trauma-sensitive classes have auditioned for our shows and wanted to get on stage, knowing our mission and our heartbeat. And we were not expecting that. It’s really cool that they have taken the jump to want to be a part of a professional production, part of the community.”
In addition to dance classes, SHB offers a variety of classes. Some are art therapy oriented, others pure movement. There’s yoga and pilates, cupcake decorating and painting classes.
“Our purpose is to give them an outlet of something to try, to head on the path of the healing journey. Combining movement and breathe in a safe place, giving survivors choices — it’s huge. Just that power of choosing, which is why we’ve expanded our art class offerings for our trauma-sensitive program because not everyone wants to come and do a pilates class or a yoga class. I would say our hands-on classes are some of our most popular,” Curtis said.
“One of our goals for the next school year is to add a trauma-sensitive children’s program because of so many ‘asks’ for that as well.”
“It’s heart-wrenching, I know,” she said.
IF YOU GO
2022 The Nutcracker
Presented by Safe Haven Ballet
Sunday, Dec. 18 — 4:30 PM
Larcom Theatre
13 Wallis St., Beverly
Tickets: www.thelarcom.org
Safe Haven Ballet
200 Chase Drive
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Ballet performances, a professional company & pre-professional school, as well as free trauma-sensitive classes for survivors of sexual or domestic violence.