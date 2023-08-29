SALEM — The Witch City has seen its fair share of movie and TV screen time in the past several decades. Yesterday, leaders returned the favor and showed support amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors and writers strike affecting the entertainment industry.
North Shore actors, writers, and other members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) marched through downtown Salem late Tuesday afternoon.
The rally began at Lappin Park, footsteps away from the Samantha statue on the corner of Essex and Washington streets just after 4 p.m. They ended on the gazebo at Salem Common, an attraction in Salem that has appeared in several movies and TV shows over time.
Standing in front of the gazebo during the march's speaking program, Salem resident and Marblehead native Andrew Justin Smith said he was proud of the display and its response.
"We're working-class actors fighting for a fair wage. We're not household names; we're households," he said. "We're real people, and we live in Salem, and we live on the North Shore. We live amongst you, and all we're trying to get is fair compensation for our labor — just like everybody else."
The target of the march is a story being heard and felt throughout the nation, if not the world. On July 13, the National Board for SAG-AFTRA called a strike after a breakdown in negotiations between them and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. As a result of the conflict, new productions — movies, TV shows, etc. — have ground to a halt.
"Our unity in this moment is crucial, because we live in a time that the CEOs of a given company think it's perfectly OK to make a $400 million salary, yet deny their very content creators a living wage," Beverly resident and SAG member James Wilcox said. "We also live in a time when some have forgotten the long fight for union rights in our nation's history."
The event came six days before Labor Day, a federal holiday honoring the American labor movement. It's held on the first Monday of every year, this year Sept. 4.
"The work that powers our economy is the work of organized labor," Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said. "Whether you're in a union or not, you benefit from what they provide."
In the context of Salem, he said, that labor has yielded plenty.
"Dozens of movies and television programs have used our city as a backdrop," Pangallo said. "They've told stories that made us laugh, made us jump, made us think, stories that put us on the map and made us the hip city that it is today."
There are two major examples of Salem being influenced by the entertainment industry: a spotlight Bewitched put on Salem when filming episodes there in 1970, leading to today's statue of Samantha Stephens in Lappin Park; and the 1993 Disney movie Hocus Pocus, which has spawned its own micro-community of tourists looking to visit movie locations throughout the year.
More recently, the Adam Sandler flic Hubie Halloween was filmed in Salem before and during the October 2019 Haunted Happenings season, and a sequel to Hocus Pocus also came and went. In the case of Hocus Pocus 2, the movie used a fictionalized Salem instead of filming on location, as the original movie did in many instances.
For that, it seemed fitting that at many moments, the march and follow-up rally took shots at the entertainment industry's embracing of artificial intelligence to create works using a person's likeness without their approval.
A media advisory announcing the march and rally explained that content creators "want protections put in place so that AI can’t be used to add their voices or likenesses in new projects without their consent."
At one point, the march chanted that "AI use is on the rise; now it's time to organize." At another point, it yelled, "A-A-, I-I-; We are actors, not AI."
The speaking program didn't comment much on artificial intelligence, but it did at one point take aim at executives like Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Co.
"Our friend Bob, he's never going to be transparent with you," state Rep. Manny Cruz said. "He makes hundreds of millions of dollars, and he doesn't create anything. He isn't a writer; he isn't an actor.
"This strike, fundamentally, is about families," Cruz said. "It's about living wages, health care. It's about the right to self-determination. So I, as a state representative, stand here today to let you know that this is a two-way relationship, that I stand with you in your fight for economic justice."