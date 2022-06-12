SALEM — Salem Academy Charter School graduated 63 seniors Friday, between them 11 honors students, 10 more with high honors, 14 having joined the National Honor Society, and seven who became experts of another language through the Seal of Biliteracy.
The ceremony was held 6 p.m. Friday in the Norman H. Read Gymnasium at Shetland Park. The class was addressed by student speaker Sabrina Zemlyansky, co-valedictorians Franjezk Cayco and Adelaide Cutler, and math teacher Alex Dean.
The class also heard from actor, singer and Lynn native Alex Newell, the ceremony’s graduation speaker.