SALEM – Celebrate the arts, culture, creativity, and community at the 15th annual Salem Arts Festival June 2-4.
This free family-friendly event will feature a variety of art, music, dance, and theater throughout downtown Salem.
Kickoff for the festival will be Friday, June 5, beginning at 5 p.m. at Salem’s Old Town Hall & Derby Square with a Gallery reception and outdoor live performances in Derby Square by Salem Halloween Girls, Cultura Latina Dance and Big Ol’ Dirty Bucket.
Festival activities include multiple outdoor performance areas, onsite art-making for all ages, local artisans and makers selling their creations, pop-up art exhibitions in businesses around town, a live mural slam on Artists Row, and a temporary public art installation. There will be plenty of events for the whole family.
Presented in collaboration by Salem Main Streets and Creative Collective, this year’s festival highlights the importance of the creative workforce and how it contributes to and stabilizes the local economy.
The annual festival has become a source of pride and revenue for hundreds of creative professionals and a major economic boost to the local community. Thousands and thousands of visitors and art-lovers join in the downtown event. Last year, according to crowd counts, Salem attracted 47,000 visitors on the two days of the Arts Festival, which was a good portion of the draw.
“Creating community has always been the underpinning purpose of the Salem Arts Festival, and our Salem community desperately needs to heal and build together again after the past year,” John Andrews, founder, and founder of Creative Collective said.
IF YOU GO
15th Annual Salem Arts Festival
Friday, June 2, 5-9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Downtown Salem
Kickoff: Friday, June 2, from 5-9 p.m., at Salem’s Old Town Hall & Derby Square