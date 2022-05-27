Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.