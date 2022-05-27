SALEM — The biggest art collaboration of the year in Salem, the Salem Arts Festival takes place in the heart of Salem at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues this weekend.
The annual Juried Art Gallery will be held in Old Town Hall throughout the festival weekend, with an artisan street fair in the surrounding areas of the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall and Front Street on Saturday and Sunday.
Live performances and pop-up dance stages will take place, weather permitting, on Derby Square, Front Street, and Artists’ Row. A temporary public art project called Lifelines - with works of art constructed using up-cycled materials by local artist Linda Mullen and assembled by community participants - will be installed on Artists’ Row for the festival.
This year’s festival kicks off with an opening reception at Salem’s Old Town Hall on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. The free event allows visitors to enjoy beautiful artwork in the juried gallery while being entertained by renowned local and regional performers.
On the evening of Saturday, June 4, the festival combines forces with the Salem Jazz & Soul Festival’s monthly First Saturday Concert Series, to present an evening celebration with music and community on Charlotte Forten Park (289 Derby St.).
In addition to the festival proper, the City of Salem comes alive with multiple other complimentary happenings in tandem with the festival. This includes the annual Mural Slam on the backside of Artists’ Row, led by The City of Salem Public Art Commission, and features live painting of 12 temporary murals by local artists.
The Salem Arts festival is rain or shine; in the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved into Old Town Hall.
Visitors interested in attending the Salem Arts Festival can find easy access to the downtown by public transportation or parking at one of the many downtown lots in the City. For more information and for the full festival schedule, performer information and listings of street fair vendors, please visit https://salemartsfestival.com.