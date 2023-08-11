SALEM — The school district is throwing a party to end the summer, but officials need some help with the gifts being doled out to Salem’s young pupils as they prepare to return to school.
Salem Public Schools will hold its second-annual “Back to School Festival” on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Palmer Cove Park, 50 Leavitt St., from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The event provides a pep rally-like atmosphere for returning students, with everything from haircuts and braiding specialists to free backpacks awaiting those who turn out, according to Laura Assade, the district’s family engagement manager.
“Last year, we just had a little bit of a fair, a celebration, and community members came through with tables, resources, then we had folks that were just donating to contribute to the celebration of back to school,” she said. “We had some face-painting, basketball games happening. It was really an opportunity and really fun way for us to kick off the school year.”
Many partners from last year will return for 2023, including The Man Cave Hair and Beard Lounge and Erica’s Beauty Salon. The Salem Teachers’ Union is also playing a major role with the event’s handout of backpacks to students in need, after a 2,000-item book fair from last year fizzled due to a grant not coming together the second time around, union president Ann Berman said.
“When Laura started planning for this year, she reached out and asked if we could do the same,” Berman said, referring to the book fair. “Unfortunately we didn’t get the grant. But I did meet with her and said, ‘What do you need?’ She said, ‘Backpacks.’”
Berman recalled the backpack giveaways in 2022. To the best of her memory, all the backpacks were gone within 30-45 minutes.
It was actually better than that.
“Last year, we ran out in 15 minutes,” Assade said. This year, organizers “wanted to make sure more families had an opportunity to have at least one backpack they could give out to the family.”
Tabernacle Church has already donated 35 backpacks to the cause, Assade said, “and there are other efforts happening community wide, some really amazing grassroots organizing to get more backpacks to families.”
One effort is a call for donations from the teachers’ union, accomplished either via a check payable to the union or a quick donation through Venmo to the union’s account, @STUEvents.
It’s expected no matter how much is donated before event day, there won’t be enough bags to meet demand. In the event there are leftovers after the event, “they’ll go back to Laura’s office, where they’ll be distributed through the City Connects coordinators if they reach out and say, ‘We have a student who needs a backpack.’”
“We have almost $1,000 right now, so it has been really successful,” Berman said. “We’ve received money from membership, money from outside sources, community members who saw our ad. We’re just getting quick donations.”
Superintendent Steve Zrike said the festival is a “huge” opportunity for student groups affected by COVID-19 and the need for social distancing to come back together. Appropriately, the community’s response has matched in size.
“I came to Salem right as the pandemic was starting, so I’m now getting a chance to see how invested the community is and how many community partners exist that care about the kids,” Zrike said. “There are going to be many new families who are just getting to know Salem, and this is an opportunity to see what’s available to them, what supports and programs exist for them and their families.”
That said, it’s also a time to celebrate the year ahead — an opportunity with its own objectives, according to Zrike.
“In this moment in time, our kids and families need more than ever as we try to navigate everything that’s happened in the last few years,” he said. “We know what’s happening — the culture wars happening around the country, all the noise that I’ll say exists around our kids and families. This is a way to demonstrate just how lucky and fortunate we are to be part of a community where there’s so many people, partners, organizations that are so committed to supporting our youth.
“It sends a really powerful message to them and their families, that the city really cares about you and is ready to see you succeed and excel in your education,” Zrike said.
