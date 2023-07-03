SALEM — Businesses must do away with Styrofoam food storage containers by Sept. 4, but many have apparently already made the switch prior to the City Council making it law.
The City Council voted in February to restrict the use of polystyrene containers in all Salem retail and food businesses. The policy goes into effect Sept. 4 and will be enforced by the city’s Board of Health via a $100 penalty for second and subsequent offenses, with each day a violation occurs considered its own offense. A warning notice is issued for first offenses instead of a fine, according to the city’s policies.
The discussion leading to the ban was prompted by Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela during the COVID-19 pandemic and initially also targeted straws and cutlery, two discussion areas that need further investigation and consensus.
“In Salem Public Schools, we’re still using Styrofoam trays,” Varela said. “We’ve had organizations such as SAFE (Salem Alliance For the Environment) really trying to push the conversation that we need to eliminate these things, especially anything we’re using in our public schools.”
Polystyrene, often known by the registered trademark, Styrofoam, is a non-biodegradable synthetic plastic that can’t be recycled. With it presenting hazards to effectively all forms of animal life, many communities have pushed to force businesses into using biodegradable, typically paper-based containers instead.
“So far, it has been mostly met with positive remarks,” Varela said. “A lot of our restaurants have already eliminated the item of Styrofoam, because they’re trying to be environmentally conscious, and their customers also want to see these eliminated.”
Rinus Oosthoek, executive director of the Salem Chamber of Commerce, said the announcement of the policy taking effect came as a surprise to many businesses, as it was the “first time it’s getting broadly out there.”
“They’re all expecting it,” Oosthoek said. “It’s just time to do this, I think, just a matter of finding the alternatives and making sure expenses don’t go up because of it.”
Paying for the changes remains the challenge for many businesses, Oosthoek explained — finding an alternative that can replace an existing system without becoming a cost burden.
“The question is more for every restaurant that isn’t eco-friendly yet,” he said. “They need to find out what works for them and how to get the supplies in time.”
City officials published a list of frequently asked questions and answers on the program (bit.ly/44stues) and further directed questions to three places:
- On the ordinance: Janelle Rolke, Salem waste reduction coordinator, at 978-619-5672 or jrolke@salem.com;
- On enforcement: The Board of Health, at 978-619-5654; and
- On legal concerns: Salem legal department, 978-619-5638.
- Varela also offered to take questions and help businesses find suppliers, at the email avarela@salem.com
“It’s just a smart marketing tool to be environmentally conscious,” Varela said. “We live in a seacoast town. We’re very much so impacted by not only climate change but the trash that ends up on our beaches.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.