BEVERLY — The water supplier for Salem, Beverly and parts of Wenham has joined a national class-action lawsuit accusing companies of contaminating drinking water with toxic chemicals.
But at the same time, the head of the Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board said residents don’t have to worry about the safety of their drinking water.
“We’ve got great water here,” Alan Taubert, the board’s executive director, said. “The best water around.”
The lawsuit is over perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a family of highly toxic chemicals used since the 1950s to manufacture a variety of consumer products. Also known as “forever chemicals,” the effect of PFAS on drinking water and human health has become a national issue in recent years, with multiple state attorneys general, including in Massachusetts, filing lawsuits against companies they say are responsible for contamination.
Taubert said the Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board decided to join the class-action lawsuit, which he said includes several other water authorities, to qualify for possible monetary damages if it has to pay for expensive upgrades to its filtration plant to reduce levels of PFAS.
Taubert said PFAS levels in the Salem-Beverly water system are already low. But the board might be required to do the upgrades if the Environmental Protection Agency lowers the allowable threshold. In March, the EPA proposed new federal standards that would cap certain types of PFAS chemicals at four parts per trillion, but those have not yet been finalized.
Taubert said PFAS levels in the Salem and Beverly water supply are under four parts per trillion. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection limits PFAS to no more than 20 parts per trillion, which several communities exceed, according to the agency’s website.
“We’re well under the standards today,” Taubert said. “If they change the rules it will impact us.”
Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, announced recently the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea will receive $960,000 in federal funding to test PFAS filtration systems and design one for the town. PFAS levels in Manchester’s drinking water have been found to be at the maximum thresholds set by the state.
Taubert said it’s unclear whether the the Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board will be required to install new equipment. But if it is, the cost could range from $10 million to $15 million, he said. The board’s annual budget is $5.2 million.
Taubert said the board has hired an engineering firm to study what steps might need to be taken. He said the board might have to adopt a new technology that would require an addition to its filtration plant in Beverly.
“We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Taubert said. “But our water is very clean.”
The city is looking into the effect of PFAS chemicals that were found in the groundwater at Beverly Airport in 2019, at a site near Wenham Lake, the water supply board’s main reservoir. The chemicals might stem from a training session conducted there by the Beverly Fire Department in 2009, according to a 2021 report. PFAS chemicals have been used in the manufacturing of certain types of firefighting foam.
Taubert said he’s unsure if that is the source of the PFAS that has been been detected in the system’s water.
