IPSWICH — The water supplier for Salem and Beverly has joined a lawsuit challenging new state rules that would ban outdoor watering during droughts.
In a lawsuit filed in Boston earlier this year, 18 public water systems in the state, including the Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board, said the new restrictions would cut into their revenue and lead to higher water rates for customers.
Bradley Perron, deputy director of the Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board, said in an interview that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection went “above their authority” in imposing the ban and did not take into consideration storage capacity that can be used during dry periods.
“We have approximately 4 billion gallons of water in storage,” Perron said.
The restrictions, which would apply to nearly 100 public water suppliers in the state, are supposed to go into effect “as soon as possible, but not later than 24 months” from when water suppliers are notified, according to MassDEP.
The issue of which communities face mandatory outdoor watering bans and which do not has long been a point of contention by advocates for the Ipswich River, which supplies drinking water to 350,000 people in the area. Most of the communities that draw water from the river, including Salem and Beverly, are exempt from state-imposed restrictions because they use less water than their limits that were set by the state nearly 40 years ago.
But Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association, said those limits are outdated and impose a double standard in which one community can face strict outdoor watering bans while a neighboring community does not. He said all communities that draw water from the Ipswich River should be subject to mandatory outdoor water restrictions when necessary, especially in light of the fact that it has been named one of the country’s most endangered rivers and the impacts of climate change.
“It’s a community resource and we think the rules should be the same across the watershed,” Castonguay said.
Only five communities in the Ipswich River watershed — Danvers, Middleton, Ipswich, Hamilton and Lynnfield — are currently subject to mandatory outdoor water bans because they exceed their original water withdrawal limits and need permits to withdraw more.
MassDEP can put outdoor watering restrictions on ‘permitted’ communities, but other communities have been exempted from any conditions imposed by the state. More than 80% of water withdrawals from the Ipswich River are taken by communities not subject to restrictions.
The new rules, which were adopted by MassDEP in January, would apply to those previously exempt water systems. The rules ban all “nonessential” outdoor water uses during a state-declared critical drought; all nonessential outdoor uses except the watering of ornamentals and flower gardens with drip irrigation, hand-held hose or watering cans during significant droughts; and restricts nonessential outdoor uses to one day per week before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. during mild droughts.
Castonguay described those restrictions as “minimal.” In fact, the IRWA has appealed the rules with the MassDEP because it thinks the conditions that they oppose don’t go far enough.
Castonguay said the restrictions won’t be effective because they don’t go into effect until the state declares a drought.
“By the time the state declares a drought it’s already too late,” he said. “It’s a crisis already.”
In the lawsuit, the water systems say the restrictions would result in “significant losses in annual revenue” for them by limiting how much water they can withdraw and thus sell. That would hurt their ability to make necessary infrastructure upgrades, forcing them to increase water rates to make up for the shortfall, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also says the restrictions would increase the “age” of the water in their systems, requiring more water to be flushed and wasting water that could otherwise have been used by customers.
A spokesperson for MassDEP said the agency would not comment because the rules are under appeal.
Other local systems that have joined the lawsuit include the water departments from Manchester-by-the-Sea, Lynn and Wilmington.
Castonguay said the appeals filed by the Ipswich River Watershed Association will give the IRWA a “seat at the table” in discussing how rules are formulated. He said the appeals will also buy time for the Ipswich River Task Force to work on alternatives to solve the water supply problem on their own, without having to rely on the state regulatory process.
The task force is currently looking at the possibility of getting water from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, having more communities tie into existing reservoir systems to store more water in the winter, and agreeing on water conservation measures.
“The goal for the task force is to pick among the best solutions and solve the problem once and for all,” Castonguay said.
