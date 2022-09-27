SALEM — Residents, start your smartphones.
A 30-day pass for unlimited 45-minute rides on the Bluebikes set up throughout the city is now available to city residents. Passes are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Bluebikes came to Salem in 2021 with funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Salem State University, and the MassDOT Shared Streets & Spaces program. The system was expanded this fall to now encompass 98 bikes at 15 stations throughout the city.
“Bluebikes gives Salem residents another way to get around our community and is an especially important service during October, (when) traffic is heaviest and parking demand is at its highest," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "To help lessen the impact of October traffic on your commute around Salem, I encourage residents to take advantage of this free month of Bluebikes membership.”
Residents getting a pass will receive a code to claim the offer when signing up on bluebikes.com or the Bluebikes mobile app. A valid credit or debit card is required and the program is limited to riders age 16 and up.
To claim a free 30-day pass, Salem residents should email city transportation planner Brendan Linard at blinard@salem.com with your name and address for verification. Allow up to 24 hours during regular business hours for a response.