SALEM — The Board of Health, on Tuesday, plans to reconsider and could possibly vote to rescind either or both of the city's ongoing indoor mask and vaccination mandates.
The Salem Chamber of Commerce, in light of declining COVID-19 hospitalization and infection rates, called this week on the board to rescind the vaccine mandate, which requires people to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 to enter types of businesses with large indoor gathering spaces, fitness and workout areas, and places where food and drink are consumed.
The first date for the vaccine mandate, Jan. 15, required that all people 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine to enter the above-mentioned businesses. The second dose of a two-dose regimen would be due by March 1, with children 5 to 12 required by that date to have at least one dose and both doses of a two-dose regimen by May 1.
The Salem Chamber's director Rinus Oosthoek highlighted how more and more communities on the North Shore have reviewed data showing declining infection and hospitalization rates and, thus, made decisions to end their mandates. Some, including Gloucester, have delayed rescinding their mask mandates in the interest of having another week or two of data in their hands to see where trends are heading definitively.
Salem, meanwhile, remains effectively the only place on the North Shore — an island, as Oosthoek called it — to have a vaccine requirement in effect. He further argued it is hurting businesses impacted by it, as customers cancel reservations and decline to make them in the interest of taking their affairs to other communities with less-stringent mandates.
The Board of Health meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will open with a discussion and vote to either maintain or rescind the vaccination requirement. Immediately after is a similar discussion and vote to maintain or rescind the mask mandate.
The meeting will be held remotely on the video conferencing and webinar platform Zoom. To attend, join webinar ID "815 1928 0342", using a password of "138161."