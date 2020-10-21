SALEM — Businesses in Salem will be ordered to close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31, one of several measures the city announced Wednesday in an effort to curb Halloween crowds in Salem due to health and safety concerns related to the ongoing pandemic.
MBTA commuter rail service will also be limited over the next two weekends. Outbound trains from Boston will not stop in Salem on Fridays, Oct. 23 and 30, between 7 and 11:30 p.m., or on Oct. 24, 25 and 31 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
City parking lots and garages will close at noon on Oct. 24, 25, 30, 31, and Nov. 1. The MBTA garage will also reduce its hours for non-commuter parking.
The closures do not apply to residents with reserved parking spaces or who live downtown, or to any downtown business employee with proof of employment. Resident parking is also being expanded for the final two weekends. And inbound trains from Salem to Boston will not be affected.
Cars without a valid resident parking tag that park on neighborhood streets will be ticketed and towed, Mayor Kim Driscoll said.
But the Universal Steel parking lot on Bridge Street will be closed to all parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends.
Businesses are also being asked to close early, by 8 p.m., this weekend.
Driscoll stressed that it's very unusual for her to urge people not to come to Salem during Halloween.
"This is just not the year," Driscoll said, "and I really want to send the message that if you’re coming to Salem, come in November."
The announcement comes as officials have grappled with higher than predicted visitor turnout this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite all official city events being canceled and limited capacity at shops, restaurants and tourist attractions.
For weeks, people in the city have raised concerns about what will happen on Halloween night. In a normal setting, this year would've set records — Halloween falls on not just a Saturday, but a full moon for the first time in 19 years and during daylight saving time. The last time Halloween fell on a Saturday, more than 100,000 revelers showed up to celebrate the holiday.
Each weekend, city leaders have scaled up their approach to handling crowds downtown. This past weekend, they instituted barricades along the Essex Street pedestrian mall, a busy walkway between Peabody Essex Museum and downtown Washington Street, to force lines to form in specific areas and not collide.
Regarding the early closures, Driscoll said most business owners understand the predicament. No one wants to allow certain activities now that will result in long-term closures later due to spread of the virus.
"It's about more than October," Driscoll said. "Salem will be there after Halloween."
The new controls will be in effect at various times over both this coming weekend and the final Halloween weekend. On Oct. 24, 25 and 31, police will set up 15 different traffic control points covering downtown Salem to redirect vehicles from noon to 8 p.m.
This story will be updated.