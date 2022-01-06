SALEM — Ahead of the winter storm expected to blanket the region with up to 8 inches of heavy snow on Friday, the Salem Public Schools has already canceled for the day.
A brief announcement was made shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Lynn Public Schools also announced they would close Friday, as well as the Northshore Education Consortium, which is based in Beverly.
On a related front, the state is closing its two Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing sites in Salem on Friday as well.
In Beverly, an on-street parking ban will go into effect at midnight and remain in place throughout Friday, according to a message from public services commissioner Mike Collins. A parking ban will go into effect in Peabody at 3 a.m.
As of 3:30 p.m., Beverly, Danvers, Peabody and Masconomet Regional had also canceled school.