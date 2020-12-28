SALEM — The city has canceled its annual Christmas tree bonfire, citing limits on gathering sizes due to COVID-19.
The bonfire is typically held at Dead Horse Beach at Salem Willows. Residents should not drop off Christmas trees at the beach this year.
Instead, trees can be left curbside on residents’ regular trash days during the weeks of Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Residents can also drop off Christmas trees in the parking lot of Castle Hill Park, 4 Story Road, through the end of January. Remove any ornaments or lights first.