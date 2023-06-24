SALEM — The city will once again hold its Independence Day celebration at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Wharf on July 4.
“As this will be my first Independence Day celebration as Salem’s mayor, I am especially looking forward to joining with our community to celebrate America’s birthday.” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo in an announcement earlier this week. “This event does not happen without our sponsors and we are grateful for the continued support of our Skyrocket Sponsors: Amazon, Salem Harbor Station; Salem Five, and Tropical Products.”
Live entertainment on the main stage begins at 5 p.m., featuring The Adam Matthew Trio. The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival will be sponsoring the opening act, celebrating the news that the Jazz and Soul Festival will be returning this summer to the Salem Willows Shell on Aug. 19.
Also at 5 p.m., the Kids’ Space tent, sponsored by Amazon, will open. This year, little ones will be able to pick-up individually bagged crafts to take back to their seats.
Food tents will be open with hot dogs for sale, French fries, fried dough, kettle corn, and other fair favorites.
Opening ceremonies begin at 7:15 p.m. when the mayor and other local dignitaries will lead a parade down the wharf accompanied by the Salem Veterans Color Guard. The National Anthem will be sung by members of the Salem High School a cappella group Witch Pitch?.
Immediately following the ceremonies, Dirk Hillyer and the Hillyer Festival Orchestra will take center stage and perform a program packed with Broadway show tunes, famous movie themes, and patriotic music. This year’s featured performers are Jacyn Tremblay and Jay Daly.
“Jacyn is a star, one who shines on stage and one who can deliver just about anything you need,” Hillyer said. “Her versatility extends from jazz, to pop, to Motown, to the American songbook. And she can share the stage also, her harmonies, her smile, her movements all help to fit into a duet, trio or quartet situation. As a lead she commands the stage, as a co-worker, she is gracious and helpful. Not much more that I can say, except that she’s great to work with.”
Jay Daly’s career as a musician and educator spans more than 40 years, taking him around the United States and the globe. Born and raised in the New Hampshire coastal town of Hampton, Daly began playing trumpet at age 8. These days, he is the musical contractor for the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly. In this role, he hires an orchestra for each of the theater’s shows. Daly also travels widely on-call to other New England and New York musical theaters. On the Fourth, Daly will perform arrangements from his first original concert, “From Stardust to Penny Lane: A Celebration of the Popular Trumpet”.
At 9:15 p.m., Salem ends its Independence Day celebration with a fireworks extravaganza, accompanied live by the Hillyer Festival Orchestra playing the 1812 Overture and other patriotic tunes throughout the entire fireworks display.