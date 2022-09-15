Salem Children's Charity is inviting up to 130 people to come aboard the Hannah Glover next week for a cruise around Salem Harbor.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Hannah Glover will set sail from Pickering Wharf for a night of fun, food and frolic, to raise money for underprivileged schoolchildren in Salem.
A $35 contribution entitles a guest to a pre-cruise party from 5 to 6 p.m. at Longboards in Pickering Wharf, with pre-boarding hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Longboards and Santoro’s, followed by the cruise from 6 to 9 p.m. The cruise will also feature more food, music courtesy of DJ Leo Jalbert, and dancing.
There are 130 tickets available on a first come, first served basis, available at the Salem Children’s Charity website, www.salemchildrenscharity.org.
Brad Maloon, chairman of the group, says nearly all the receipts from the cruise go to Salem Children’s Charity’s attempts to aid Salem’s schoolchildren in their times of need. Last year, over $50,000 was expended for these purposes, he said. The group is also a 100% volunteer organization.