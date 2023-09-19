SALEM — The harbor's offshore wind marshalling yard came one step closer to fruition last week.
The City Council has given its unanimous support to a more than $53 million tax break supporting the future marshalling of offshore wind turbines in Salem. The final vote came at the council's regular meeting on Sept. 14.
The council also moved forward on a real-estate transaction that would see 5 acres of the site and its perimeter berth given to the city. The council plans to lease it for 99 years to the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, the state agency working with Crowley to build offshore wind turbines. The lease would terminate early if the property is no longer used for wind turbine marshalling, as written in the language of the deal.
Central to the proposal, however, was a 20-year "tax increment financing" plan (TIF) to slowly add the property's newly improved value to its tax assessment. The company would pay taxes on more of the property's value over time, totaling $72.7 million in the end, instead of the $126 million it would pay without the deal.
"The TIF agreement in front of us should be approved," said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy. "I look forward to the next few months of implementing it, and in the next few months, the next phase is the Community Benefits Agreement."
Before the vote, however, Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen pushed for a faster process. He outlined five other states on the Eastern Seaboard that are, as he said, "crushing it with their permitting" and perhaps getting to their marshalling work at a steadier pace than Salem, which stepped into the industry with little competition to speak of at the time.
"I think this is really important, that we pass this," Cohen said, "and I really hope they're able to get started and break ground as soon as possible."
