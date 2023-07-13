SALEM — Triangle, Inc., a 50-year-old nonprofit based in Malden that serves people with disabilities and their families, honored one of its program participants, Ralph “RJ” Churchill, of Salem, as the 2023 Ability Award recipient on April 27, at its annual gala.
RJ has been attending Triangle’s Community-Based Day Services program in Salem since turning 22 years old. He has always been eager to earn a paycheck through competitive employment, according to Triangle, whether that be in the community or as a part of Triangle’s group employment shifts.
Triangle staff members who work with RJ say they are impressed with his self-starter nature, keen ability to prioritize tasks on the job, and willingness to help others when working on a team.
With the support of his Triangle team, RJ worked as a porter at Price Rite and persevered through challenges related to the pandemic. He worked with Triangle’s Salem staff to develop strategies for working through stressful situations and demonstrated his hardworking, positive attitude for his managers, co-workers, and Triangle staff members.
In 2021, RJ was offered a position working at Salem City Hall three days a week where he handles recycling for two municipal buildings. He collects 82 bins from desks and offices each shift, allowing him to interact with almost all of his colleagues, including many of the city’s elected leaders and staff.
One of those elected leaders singing his praises was Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, who said in a prerecorded video message during the gala, that she got to know Ralph during her previous job as Salem's mayor. You can watch the video at this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CEWkNP6L1ey9JAl_SSDADQDHeqxMS6eb/view.
“We are incredibly proud of Ralph and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor,” said Coleman Nee, CEO of Triangle, Inc. “With hard work and the support of Triangle staff, Ralph was able to work though the challenges he faced during the pandemic and he continues to show that a positive outlook and determination pays off.”
Triangle is a disability services agency that reaches 3,000 people every year in the North Shore, Metro North, Greater Boston, South Shore, and Worcester communities.