SALEM — Retired city employees stand to see a bump in their paychecks to match the ongoing post-pandemic rise of inflation.
Last week, the City Council unanimously approved an increase to the 2023 “cost of living adjustment” (COLA) for Salem city retirees, which will increase their pay from the anticipated 3% increase to 5%.
The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in early January, but it was held for committee review to ensure the city can afford the increase.
“We haven’t seen a 5% COLA authorized since 1992, for the fiscal year 1993 COLA,” said Paul Findlen, executive director of the Salem Retirement Board. “I believe the main driver in this one-time authorization is we’re seeing multi-decade highs in inflation.”
A breakdown of the system’s current funding schedule shows that an increase of $2.9 million would be needed in fiscal year 2032 — nine years from now — to support the COLA bump, according to Dominick Pangallo, chairperson of the Retirement Board. “This is funded toward the end of the funding cycle for the Retirement Board’s actuarial table.”
Sally Hayes, a member of the board and former city councilor, said cost increases brought on by the current market volatility is “really hurting our seniors. So, please, think about it, and vote tonight for the 5%. It’s only for one year.”
When it came to the City Council for its final vote, it saw next to no discussion before passing unanimously.
“We, as a city, can afford to make this commitment to our employees,” Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain said, “to give them a little bit of breathing room.”
