SALEM — Caregivers, this one’s for you.
The Council on Aging will hold a “Caregiver Retreat” on Saturday, March 18, at the Winter Island Function Hall in support of caregivers, a brief pause from the COA’s more typical routine of joining caregivers in serving others.
“The idea of the Caregiver Retreat spawned from the caregiver support group, which spawned from the Memory Café,” said Kelly Annese, the COA’s Memory Café coordinator. “We’ve noticed that there’s a need for caregiver support and figured, why not just pamper them for the day?”
The Council on Aging launched its Memory Café last February to help serve those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. In part driven by a surprise $50,000 appropriation from then-state Rep. Paul Tucker, the program helps engage those experiencing memory loss with activities that help them through it.
“We’ve had not only folks with memory problems. They always come with a caregiver — I think 90% of the people who come come with a caregiver,” Annese said. “With Alzheimer’s and dementia, in the more severe stages of it, people need a lot of care. It usually ends up being on their spouse or a child, a member of their family, and it could be a 24/7 experience.
“A half-day retreat is probably all someone can do for themselves,” Annese continued, “so we came up with the idea of the half-day retreat at Winter Island, because it’s very peaceful and calming.”
The event, running from 12:30 to 4 p.m., will pair a catered lunch from Root with mini-Reiki treatments, guided relaxation and more.
Annese said she hopes those participating also take a chance to bond with others like them, one of the goals of the Memory Café itself.
“The most important part, I find, is them just not feeling alone,” she said. “Having a little bit of energy work (through Reiki), which is really powerful, is really, really helpful to help people relax really quickly.”
With a goal of 20 caregivers served, the Council on Aging is still looking for caregivers to reserve slots ahead of time. For more information and to preregister, call Annese at 415-205-7914.
